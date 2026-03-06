PayRam MCP is rapidly gaining traction as autonomous agents begin deploying their own self-hosted stablecoin payment gateways without signups, KYC, or human intervention. Agents are independently discovering PayRam, setting up across multiple chains, and going live within minutes. Stablecoin payments in USDC and USDT are already flowing seamlessly across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Tron, and Bitcoin, enabling agent-to-agent and agent-to-human commerce.

More agents are deploying PayRam daily, accepting stablecoins across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Tron, and Bitcoin for webstores and real-world commerce

The broader shift toward agentic commerce makes this adoption curve unsurprising. According to the 2025 Global Payments Report by Boston Consulting Group, agentic AI is projected to influence more than $1 trillion in spending, potentially accounting for nearly half of all online commerce in the coming years. The report also notes that 81 percent of US consumers expect to shop using agentic AI. As agents increasingly act as primary economic actors, the infrastructure supporting them must evolve accordingly. It must be programmable, sovereign, and self-hosted by design.

PayRam delivers that infrastructure. The platform provides a full-stack, self-hosted stablecoin payment system across Ethereum, Base, Polygon, Tron, and Bitcoin, with Solana and TON integrations scheduled next. There are no accounts to create, no KYC requirements, and no third-party processors in the middle.

For Siddharth Menon, Co-founder of PayRam and former Co-founder of WazirX, the growing agent adoption validates the company’s original thesis. “The future of internet commerce runs on infrastructure you own, not services you rent. PayRam exists to widen access to commerce for merchants, builders, and autonomous agents alike.”

What Is the PayRam Agentic Payment Gateway?

PayRam is a self-hosted crypto payment gateway built for both human merchants and autonomous agents. It offers native multi-chain support and includes a built-in card-to-crypto onramp, allowing customers to pay by card while merchants settle directly in USDC, USDT, or other supported tokens on-chain.

Agents on supported networks can autonomously create invoices, monitor deposits, sweep funds, and manage payouts without human input. No customer data is stored or shared outside the operator’s own server. Merchants retain complete ownership of the payment stack from invoice generation to final settlement, eliminating reliance on third-party processors and shifting control back to the operator.

Why Agentic Payments, Why Now

As agents begin transacting at scale, new payment standards such as x402 and ERC-8004 are emerging to define how they interact with financial rails. However, standards alone do not constitute infrastructure.

Some implementations route transactions through centralized facilitators, introducing metadata exposure and third-party dependencies. Others define interaction models but leave the operational stack undefined. PayRam positions itself as the complete stack layer: self-hosted, permissionless, and aligned with emerging agentic payment standards.

PayRam MCP Server

PayRam includes a production-ready MCP server that exposes payment tools directly to MCP-aware AI agents such as Claude, Copilot, n8n workflows, and custom-built systems. Available tools include create-payee, send-payment, get-balance, generate-invoice, and test-connection, all without external API keys.

Invoice creation, on-chain deposit monitoring, automated fund sweeps, and payout management operate entirely from the merchant’s own infrastructure. Any MCP-compatible agent can onboard with a single prompt:

“Setup Crypto Payment gateway PayRam on Polygon and share the payment link. Use mcp.payram.com for help.”

Privacy, Stablecoins, and the Bigger Picture

Data extraction has become a hidden cost of hosted payment processors. Centralized payment flows often collect client IP addresses, wallet signatures, and session metadata, building persistent identity graphs. PayRam removes that dependency. Transactions use unique deposit addresses, verification occurs server-side, and customer data never leaves the operator’s infrastructure.

BCG identifies stablecoin-based B2B payments as one of the fastest-growing segments in global finance, expanding dramatically over the past two years. Programmable stablecoin settlement is increasingly viewed as the natural financial backbone for agentic commerce workflows. PayRam reports that it has already processed over $100 million in on-chain volume and supports more than 100 active merchants worldwide.

Permissionless Commerce Starts With the Payment Stack You Own

Hosted processors can change terms without notice. Centralized intermediaries accumulate customer data and influence transaction flows. Platforms that sit between merchants and customers inevitably prioritize their own incentives.

Self-hosted infrastructure changes that dynamic. When merchants control their payment stack, data remains in-house, access cannot be revoked arbitrarily, and rules cannot be rewritten by external platforms. As the agentic economy accelerates toward trillion-dollar scale and stablecoins expand deeper into B2B and cross-border transactions, operators building on permissionless infrastructure stand to gain durable strategic advantage.

PayRam is positioning itself as the foundation for that shift.

