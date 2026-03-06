Torq Resources Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

Torq Resources Inc. (TSXV:TORQ)(OTCQB:TRBMF) (“Torq” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM“) of Shareholders held on March 5, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the “Meeting“). The director nominees as listed in the Company’s Information Circular dated January 21, 2026, and SEDAR+ filed January 26, 2026, were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve until the next AGM.

A total of 66,135,336 of the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares“) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, representing 35.58% of the outstanding Common Shares. The voting results are as follows:

Election of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes

For Votes

For

(%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain

(%) Shawn Wallace 62,014,264 99.86% 85,700 0.14% Marie-Hélène Turgeon 61,901,714 99.68% 198,250 0.32% Ana Carolina Vargas 61,901,714 99.68% 198,250 0.32% John Eren 62,014,264 99.86% 85,700 0.14%

There were 4,035,372 non-votes included in the quorum (but not voted). Non-votes are discretionary votes given to a broker by a U.S. beneficial holder, but such votes are not allowed under Canadian Securities Regulations.

Reappointment of Auditor:

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year.

Votes

For Votes

For

(%) Votes

Withheld/Abstain Votes

Withheld/Abstain

(%) Deloitte LLP, Chartered

Professional Accountants 66,052,010 99.87% 83,326 0.13%

Continuation of Option Plan:

The Company’s equity incentive plan was approved for continuation for the ensuing year.

Votes

For Votes

For

(%) Votes

Against Votes

Against

(%) Continuation of Share

Option Plan 61,922,314 99.71% 177,650 0.29%

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Shawn Wallace

CEO & Chair

Voting results have been filed on www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on Torq Resources, please visit www.torqresources.com or contact the company at (778) 729-0500 or info@torqresources.com.

About Torq Resources

Torq is a Vancouver-based copper and gold exploration company with a portfolio of premium holdings in Chile. The Company is establishing itself as a leader of new exploration in prominent mining belts, guided by responsible, respectful and sustainable practices. The Company was built by a management team with prior success in monetizing exploration assets and its specialized technical team is recognized for their extensive experience working with major mining companies, supported by robust safety standards and technical proficiency. The technical team includes Chile-based geologists with invaluable local expertise and a noteworthy track record for major discovery in the country. Torq is committed to operating at the highest standards of applicable environmental, social and governance practices in the pursuit of a landmark discovery. For more information, visit www.torqresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Torq Resources Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire