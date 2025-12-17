KIFFIK Biomedical Closes Oversubscribed Series A to Advance Real-Time Molecular Diagnostics Platform

KIFFIK Biomedical announced today the successful close of its Series A financing, completed ahead of schedule and significantly oversubscribed. The strong demand reflects growing investor conviction that the future of diagnostics lies in continuous, real-time measurement of human biology rather than episodic blood-based testing.

The round was led by a group of global strategic investors aligned around a shared thesis: healthcare is entering a new era where dynamic molecular data will be essential for earlier disease detection, therapy optimization, and next-generation drug development. Proceeds from the financing will support the expansion of KIFFIK’s K-EXP™ platform, advance five active clinical programs across oncology, neurology, and cardiometabolic disease, and accelerate manufacturing scale-up and regulatory readiness.

The KIFFIK K-EXP is a proprietary real-time molecular diagnostics platform designed to enable continuous access to interstitial fluid, a biological fluid that reflects tissue-level molecular activity in near real time. Shifting diagnostics from static snapshots to longitudinal molecular monitoring unlocks earlier insights into disease progression and treatment response that are not possible with traditional testing models.

“This financing validates a fundamental shift in how biology will be measured going forward,” said George Cagna, President and CEO of KIFFIK Biomedical. “We built the platform to move diagnostics beyond episodic testing and toward continuous molecular intelligence. Closing an oversubscribed Series A ahead of schedule reflects both the maturity of our platform and the urgency of the problems we are solving.”

KIFFIK cited the broad applicability of their platform architecture, strong intellectual property, and ability to scale across multiple clinical and commercial applications as primary drivers for investment.

“KIFFIK is not building a single diagnostic product,” said an investor participating in the round. “It is building a new measurement layer for biology with potential implications into how medicine is practiced over time.”

KIFFIK now enters its next phase of growth with a focus on deepening strategic partnerships, and achieving key regulatory and commercialization milestones.

About KIFFIK Biomedical

KIFFIK Biomedical is building the molecular infrastructure of the future. Through the KIFFIK K-EXPTM, its proprietary real-time molecular diagnostics platform, the company enables continuous access to interstitial fluid, delivering dynamic insight into human biology to support earlier detection, adaptive therapies, and next-generation precision medicine. KIFFIK operates globally through partnerships spanning research, clinical, and industrial domains.

Media Contact

Deb Ruppert

President, Global Marketing

KIFFIK Biomedical

Deb.Ruppert@kiffik.com

SOURCE: Kiffik

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire