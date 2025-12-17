UniDoc Completes H3 Health Cube Installation in Italy

AI assisted Health Cube open to patients in Guardia Perticara (Basilicata), Italy

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF) (“UniDoc” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed installation of its H3 Health Cube in Italy. Sold through UniDoc’s in-country partner, UniCheck SRL, the Health Cube at the Territorial eHealth Centre in Guardia Perticara (Basilicata), Italy, reflects continued execution in the Basilicata region.

Key Takeaways:

H3 Health Cube installation completed at the Guardia Perticara Territorial eHealth Centre in Basilicata, Italy.

Deployment integrated into an existing room to align with the site’s local aesthetic and footprint.

Unit sold through UniDoc’s regional partner, UniCheck SRL, as part of the Basilicata regional eHealth rollout.

“We continue to execute in Basilicata with UniCheck SRL. This installation shows that the H3 Health Cube can be configured for the constraints of a historic site while supporting private clinical workflows and community access to care,” said Tony Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc Health Corp.

The eHealth Centre is located in restored rooms within a historic building adjacent to the village pharmacy. Local stakeholders have positioned the Centre as a community-based access point for eHealth services. To maintain the local aesthetic and to match the available footprint, the Health Cube was configured and installed within an existing room rather than as a standalone kiosk. The Company believes this deployment reflects the platform’s adaptability to client-specific form factors.

According to local project materials, the initiative was supported by Mayor Pasquale Montano and the President of the GAL Interiore, Luigi De Lorenzo. The stated objective is to provide timely access to doctors and healthcare professionals, including remote consultations and diagnostics, for residents of the surrounding area.

The Centre is equipped with UniDoc’s Health Cube technology to support a range of services, from primary care functions to specialized consultations. The installation is described as a first-level diagnostic hub to support physician assessment and triage, including escalation decisions where a transfer to a specialized facility is required.

This deployment supports the Basilicata regional eHealth initiative. In a prior news release dated May 21, 2024, the Company reported that, through its partnership with UniCheck SRL, UniDoc was designated as the preferred supplier for eHealth technologies in the Basilicata region.

The Guardia Perticara installation also follows the Company’s prior announcement regarding an H3 Health Cube for the Municipality of Aliano (Matera), Italy, which was described as part of the same Italian government initiative to expand access to healthcare services in underserved areas.

H3 Health Cube installation in Guardia Perticara, Basilicata, Italy.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE:UDOC)(FRA:L7T)(OTCQB:UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician’s office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

