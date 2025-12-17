Ondas Autonomous Systems and HEIDELBERG Enter Into Negotiations on the Establishment of a Cooperation

MOU was signed today during ceremony marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel

Intended partnership with a focus on counter-UAV (C-UAV) solutions and ISR systems to support Europe’s defense modernization

Planned collaboration expected to materially accelerate Ondas’ expansion across the continent by combining OAS’ multi-domain autonomous technologies with Heidelberg’s industrial manufacturing expertise and European production capability

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) (“Ondas” or the “Company”), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that OAS and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (FWB:HDD) (“HEIDELBERG”), a global leader in technology and mechanical engineering, enter into negotiations to advance joint engineering, manufacturing, and deployment efforts across Europe. A MOU was signed today during a ceremony marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel, in the presence of both nations’ Ministers of Economy. OAS and HEIDELBERG intend to jointly examine the establishment of European manufacturing and integration capacity across Ondas’ autonomous systems portfolio. The focus will be on counter-UAV (C-UAV) solutions and ISR systems (Intelligence, Surveillance und Reconnaissance).

On the occasion of the signing of the agreement, German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche said: “The signing of the MOU between Ondas Autonomous Systems and Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG highlights the benefits of German-Israeli cooperation for both sides. Through this collaboration, we gain leading expertise in the detection and defence against drones, while Ondas gains an industrialisation partner in Europe that is ready to start immediately. This will enable European security authorities to be supplied at short notice and critical infrastructure in Europe to be protected against drone attacks. A true win-win situation in a field of technology that is currently as important as hardly any other.”

“Europe is entering a generational investment cycle in defense modernization, with a clear mandate for autonomous capabilities, resilient supply chains, and the localization of critical technologies,” said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. “By pursuing a partnership with HEIDELBERG, one of Germany’s most respected industrial manufacturers, we aim to significantly strengthen our ability to participate in this multi-year capital deployment. A collaboration has the potential to provide Ondas with a scalable European operating platform, aligning us with regional procurement requirements, and meaningfully expanding our addressable market across NATO and EU member states. This partnership positions Ondas to compete and win in Europe at a much larger scale, while building the industrial foundation needed to support durable, long-term growth.”

“By combining industrial manufacturing capabilities of HEIDELBERG with OAS’ proven autonomous technologies, we aim to localize production, shorten deployment timelines, and provide robust lifecycle support directly within Europe. Our goal is, to strengthen our ability to meet urgent mission requirements across the region with reliable, scalable, and locally supported multi-domain solutions,” said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems.

“We are pleased to work on the development of a partnership with Ondas Autonomous Systems” said Jürgen Otto, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. “The long-standing expertise of HEIDELBERG in precision engineering, high-volume manufacturing, and industrial automation provides a strong foundation for producing reliable, autonomous systems at scale. With decades of expertise in software, power electronics and automation, we can make an immediate contribution to strengthening domestic value creation.”

“The intended combination of our industrial capabilities with Ondas’ autonomous platforms gives us the opportunity to expand into new markets,” said Michael Wellenzohn, CEO of HEIDELBERG Technology. All defense activities of HEIDELBERG are managed by its segment HEIDELBERG Technology.

The planned collaboration will represent a significant step in advancing Europe’s capacity to field scalable, autonomous defense and security technologies through trusted, locally produced systems.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality, and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth and as a total solution provider, HEIDELBERG is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions, and lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control systems, automation technology, robotics, and the growing green technologies sector. With its strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its roughly 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China, and the USA, and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is ideally positioned for future growth.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas’ technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

OAS delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms that are deployed globally to safeguard sensitive locations, populations, and infrastructure. Through American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, and Sentry CS Ltd., OAS offers the Optimus System-the first U.S. FAA-certified small UAS for automated aerial security and data capture-the Iron Drone Raider-an autonomous counter-UAS platform-Apeiro’s advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems, supported by innovative navigation and communications technologies-and Sentrycs’ Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and Protocol-Manipulation counter-UAS technology.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

