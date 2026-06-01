KIDZ AI Enters Exclusive Co-Development Partnership with ICreate Education Technology to Launch AI-Native Robotics Learning Platform for North America

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) (“KIDZ AI” or the “Company”), formerly known as Classover Holdings, Inc., a provider of K-12 AI education and emerging AI infrastructure solutions, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive co-development partnership with ICreate Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“ICreate”). The partnership will seek to jointly develop and commercialize an AI-native robotics learning platform for the North American market.

The agreement advances the companies’ previously announced strategic collaboration into a formal product development and commercialization phase. Under the exclusive framework, KIDZ AI and ICreate intend to jointly develop next-generation AI-powered robotics education solutions for the North American market. The partnership continues to advance KIDZ AI’s evolution toward AI-native education and robotics-enabled learning technologies.

Through the collaboration, KIDZ AI and ICreate intend to jointly develop a next-generation learning ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, coding education, engineering design, and project-based learning experiences into a unified platform. The initiative is designed to help students engage with emerging technologies through interactive and hands-on learning environments while developing future-ready skills in artificial intelligence, computational thinking, engineering, and STEM disciplines.

The partnership combines KIDZ AI’s expertise in AI-native education, curriculum innovation, and North American market development with ICreate’s strengths in robotics engineering, intelligent hardware systems, and product development. Together, the companies aim to accelerate the creation of innovative educational technologies that address the evolving needs of students, educators, schools, and educational institutions.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape education and workforce development, demand for AI-powered learning solutions, robotics education, and STEM-focused technologies continues to expand globally. Industry analysts project the global educational robotics market to grow significantly over the coming years as adoption of AI-enabled learning technologies continues to accelerate.

KIDZ AI believes the convergence of artificial intelligence, robotics, and personalized learning experiences represents a significant long-term growth opportunity within the education technology sector. Through this exclusive partnership, the Company intends to strengthen its position within the rapidly growing AI education market while accelerating innovation and commercialization efforts across North America.

“We believe this agreement represents an important milestone in our relationship with ICreate and a meaningful step forward in our broader AI education strategy,” said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of KIDZ AI. “Our previously announced strategic collaboration established a shared vision and strong foundation for cooperation. Today, we are moving from planning into execution as we work together to develop an AI-native robotics learning platform designed to help prepare students for an increasingly technology-driven future.”

Luo continued, “We believe the future of education will be shaped by the convergence of artificial intelligence, intelligent hardware, and immersive learning experiences. Through this partnership, we are not simply developing products-we are looking to build a scalable learning ecosystem that empowers students to explore, create, experiment, and engage with AI technologies in meaningful and practical ways.”

The partnership further supports KIDZ AI’s long-term strategy of building a comprehensive AI-native education ecosystem that integrates software, intelligent devices, educational content, and experiential learning opportunities. As development progresses, the Company expects to explore additional product initiatives, educational partnerships, and commercialization opportunities throughout North America.

Additional information regarding development milestones, product initiatives, and commercialization plans under the partnership may be announced as they become available.

About ICreate Education Technology

ICreate Education Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of AI-powered robotics education solutions, serving over one million users globally. The company integrates robotics hardware, AI-driven interaction technologies, and a comprehensive curriculum system to deliver hands-on, applied learning experiences for students. Its flagship products and platforms enable learners to build, program, and interact with intelligent systems, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world applications. ICreate was recognized with top honors at the 2026 Bett Awards for its innovation in educational robotics.

About KIDZ AI

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW), formerly known as Classover Holdings, Inc., is an AI-driven education technology company transforming live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, KIDZ AI is building global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Company is strategically expanding into AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms, and data center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI’s control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI and ICreate formalizing specific terms, milestones, product initiatives and commercialization plans under the partnership, none of which are finalized at this time; KIDZ AI’s ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI’s financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI’s ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI’s ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI’s ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI’s expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting KIDZ AI’s financial condition and results of operations; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; and fluctuations in the price of crypto assets. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI’s filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: Classover Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire