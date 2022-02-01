MacStadium Launches Online Community to Fuel Innovation Among Application Developers

MacStadium Community is designed for developers to have a space to network, share knowledge and build connections with their peers, further fueling innovation in the industry

The MacStadium Community is designed by developers for developers to share a space to network, collaborate and stay informed with their peers on trending topics such as Apple development, CI/CD testing, artificial intelligence, DevOps and open source.

Gartner believes that developer experience extends beyond tools and technologies. Creating this online space cultivates an environment for developers to be more creative, build connections or share a laugh over industry memes. This community also serves as a knowledge exchange forum. Fellow developers can seek help from one another when they get stuck on a project roadblock or want to learn more about a particular industry, language or technology.

“In a space where many developers work remotely or in a hybrid environment, the MacStadium Community offers developers the opportunity to connect with their peers,” said Ken Tacelli, CEO of MacStadium. “We’ve set the intention with this community that peer connection and interactions will promote knowledge sharing and innovation in the Mac application development space.”

The MacStadium Community creates a dynamic space for developers to collaborate and fuel innovation while building camaraderie through shared interests, industry humor and personal anecdotes. Some of the key benefits that developers can expect when joining the MacStadium Community include:

Knowledge exchange – Dive into discussions that range from exploring the latest trends to troubleshooting code, offering a reservoir of collective wisdom.

– Dive into discussions that range from exploring the latest trends to troubleshooting code, offering a reservoir of collective wisdom. Collaboration – Forge new connections and partnerships with fellow developers.

– Forge new connections and partnerships with fellow developers. Stay informed – In the fast-paced world of app development, staying informed about the latest industry news, emerging technologies and best practices keeps you at the top of your game.

– In the fast-paced world of app development, staying informed about the latest industry news, emerging technologies and best practices keeps you at the top of your game. Ask and Answer – Everyone encounters the occasional roadblock. Benefit from collective problem-solving with our diverse member base.

One Apple developer using the platform wanted to better understand the best practices for using Gitlab Runner on their Mac. After playing around with docker executor, the developer wasn’t seeing the results they needed. Shortly after they reached out in the MacStadium Community, a friendly peer offered valuable advice to improve their experience with macOS Gitlab Runner.

The MacStadium Community is open to all developers now. Please visit community.macstadium.com to join.

About MacStadium

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Atlanta, MacStadium is a private Mac cloud provider delivering scalable and secure enterprise cloud solutions exclusively for macOS. The company’s suite of advanced software-enabled infrastructure, combined with its innovative technology, delivers the security, performance, reliability and flexibility its DevOps customers require for successful app development on Apple devices. Powered by MacStadium, Orka® (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) Platform is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on popular Kubernetes and OCI technology. MacStadium is a Summit Partners portfolio company with multi-site operations in the U.S. and EU. Please follow the company on social @macstadium or visit macstadium.com.

