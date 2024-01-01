ASG-Produced Video, “Against All Odds,” Wins Gold Telly Award

Advanced Systems Group, LLC (ASG), a technology and services provider for media creatives and content owners, announced its “Against All Odds – ASG Builds Cutting Edge Pac-12 Network’s Studio” has been named Best Branded Content Under $100,00 winning the Gold Telly in the 46th Annual Telly Awards. Produced by ASG’s marketing department and their internal agency, “Against all Odds” tells the story of the challenge of building Pac-12 Networks’ new 42,000 square-foot broadcast and production studio within a seemingly impossible timeframe. The story is told through video captured at every important moment in the project. Through interviews with ASG’s team and Pac-12 personnel, they share the teamwork involved in bringing the new facility online for the first game.

“This video is a vivid reflection of the breadth of our capabilities, a journey involving many moving parts and a can’t-miss deadline documented by our top-notch creative team. For me, this video shines a spotlight on the incredible depth of talent ASG has and offers to our clients,” says Dave Van Hoy, ASG President. “Ashley Paolini, the director, utilized the best of our talent from beginning to end and had a clear vision for the story. Dan Katz, the editor, intrinsically understood that vision and played a key role in bringing it to life. We’re very grateful for the recognition from the Telly Awards. Our team knocked this one out of the park!”

As the Pac 12 facility was constructed, video production of “Against All Odds” began. ASG’s Creative Director, Ashley Paolini directed and co-produced, with additional support from ASG Director of Marketing, Amy Lounsbury. They tapped into ASG’s on-staff expertise from its Managed Services internal Agency and picked Dan Katz to serve as editor.

Paolini says the teamwork shown by Pac-12 and ASG staffers under an extreme deadline mirrored her experience producing the video: “Our team showed a huge amount of heart and capability creating a Telly Award-winning video under a tight budget. Dan’s instinctive sense of the creative vision was instrumental in bringing it to life. This project is a great example of the caliber of work we strive for and reflects the same capabilities we offer clients through embedded production and post-production talent, as well as agency services.”

Paolini reflects on the message of “Against all Odds”: “Winning a Gold Telly Award for this documentary is especially meaningful. It celebrates not just storytelling, but the incredible effort behind the scenes. Capturing that journey was a privilege. On behalf of everyone involved in making this short film, thank you very much for your recognition.”

Two-time Telly Award-winning editor Katz said his experience working on “Against All Odds” was a professional highlight. “Watching everyone at ASG come together to create a final product we can be proud of was truly inspirational for me. Ashley’s vision of the story allowed me to get creative while collaborating with a larger team that was willing to let me experiment. I am thrilled to have been part of such a cohesive team effort and look forward to many more!”

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Other winners this year include Pixar Animation Studios, Hearst Media, ESPN, LinkedIn, NATO, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), Sawhorse Productions, and Telemundo.

The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at

www.tellyawards.com/winners/