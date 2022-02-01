Taqtile Enhances Publishing Controls, Scalability in Latest Version of Manifest Work Instruction Platform

Manifest 3.0 Provides Advanced Editorial and Publishing Tools to Enable Traceability, Accountability, and Regulatory Compliance

Taqtile, the leading spatial computing platform serving the industrial and defense sectors, continues to set the standard for flexible, robust work-instruction solutions. The new functionality within Manifest 3.0 will allow organizations to effectively manage work-instruction creation and dissemination when scaling the platform to large numbers of deskless employees, enabling them to perform complex operational and maintenance procedures accurately and consistently, wherever the task may be.

Through the advanced Editorial and Publishing tools in Manifest 3.0, organizations can control what digitized procedures are published and when they are accessible, improving regulatory compliance, as well as traceability and accountability. With Manifest 3.0, all forms of work instruction, including step-by-step videos, digital manuals and guidance, animated 3D models and digital twins, detailed holograms, and other invaluable knowledge, can be easily managed and made available to employees.

New Editorial and Publishing Controls

Version control and traceability, enabling tracking of annotations on each reviewed version.

Templates must be submitted for review and approval before they can be used.

The “Approver” role is required to review, accept, or reject with change requests.

The “Publisher” role is assigned to specific staff members who will have the ability to publish and orchestrate controlled rollouts of new digital procedures throughout an organization.

Logic built into Manifest enables sequential routing of instructions for iteration, approval, and publishing.

Publication of only a single work instruction at one time, ensuring an approved procedure is the only version available to workers performing the task. Previous versions of the work instruction are automatically archived.

“Taqtile Manifest 3.0 will enable companies to expand the use of our platform across their entire corporate footprint while maintaining the highest levels of compliance, traceability, and accountability,” said John Tomizuka, CTO, Taqtile. “By delivering exceptional management and compliance tools, enterprises in highly regulated industries can confidently expand Manifest usage throughout their organizations.”

Manifest is compatible across the entire spatial-computing ecosystem supported by Taqtile. Manifest 3.0 is architected to work with an increasing number of spatial-computing devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs) such the HoloLens 2, as well as tablets such as the iPad, and other mobile tools. Manifest 3.0 can also be accessed via a browser, permitting use by devices that are already in use by enterprise staff. Additional updates to Manifest 3.0 include refinements to the user interface (UI) to make important data more accessible, report generation facilitation, and faster and easier navigation.

More information and online demonstrations available

Learn more about Manifest 3.0 in the Taqtile blog. Sign up for a demo here: https://taqtile.com/contact/

About Taqtile

Seattle-based Taqtile is revolutionizing how deskless workers do their jobs. Taqtile exists to empower and equip people with the tools they need to complete their jobs flawlessly, accurately, every time. By leveraging proven technologies, including spatial computing, augmented reality, 3D visualization, and real-time collaborative communication, Taqtile’s Manifest platform empowers deskless workers to complete complex tasks more efficiently, completely, and safely than ever before. Taqtile is a proud member of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” list for three consecutive years (2021, 2022, and 2023). For more information on Taqtile and Manifest, please visit https://taqtile.com/.

