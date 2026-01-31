Raul Lopez Recognized as the Top Real Estate Agent in Tamarac FL for Dual-Licensed Realtor + Mortgage Expertise, 20+ Years of Experience, and 20 Closed Transactions in 2025

With Tamarac’s median sale price at $325,000 and homes taking a median of 105 days to sell in the latest reported month, today’s market is rewarding buyers who are truly finance-ready and sellers who price with discipline-conditions that continue to spotlight Raul Lopez as the top real estate agent in Tamarac FL for clients who want clarity on both the home and the loan. Buying or selling in Tamarac, FL? Call Raul Lopez at United Realty Group on (954) 632-2940.

Why Is Raul Lopez the Best Realtor in Tamarac, FL?

Tamarac can feel straightforward until it isn’t-HOA rules, condo approvals, appraisal gaps, and lender timelines can quietly decide who wins and who waits. Lopez’s advantage is that he approaches the transaction from both sides of the table: real estate strategy and lending reality, so clients aren’t surprised mid-escrow by a requirement that should’ve been handled at the start.

He’s also built to serve a broad mix of buyers and sellers across Broward County, including investors and 55+ communities where timelines and documentation can look different than a typical single-family purchase. “If we prep the loan and the paperwork first, the rest of the deal gets a lot simpler,” says Lopez.

What Is Raul Lopez’s Experience in Tamarac?

Lopez is the Area Director and founder of Buying Broward at United Realty Group, serving clients across Tamarac and surrounding Broward markets including Coral Springs, Weston, Fort Lauderdale, Plantation, and Hollywood. He specializes in residential sales, investment properties, and 55+ active adult communities-backed by dual licensure as both a Realtor and a Mortgage Loan Originator, giving clients a clear path from offer strategy to closing logistics.

Experience proof points:

Closed 20 transactions in 2025.

Over 20 years of combined industry experience.

Consistently generates more than $10 million in annual sales volume.

Dual-licensed as a Realtor and Mortgage Loan Originator, helping clients align offer terms with lending realities.

Specializes in investment properties and 55+ active adult communities throughout Broward County.

Bilingual professional fluent in English and Spanish, expanding communication access for a diverse client base.

What Do the Tamarac Market Numbers Say Right Now?

In December 2025, Tamarac’s median sale price was $325,000, median days on market were 105, and 111 homes sold. Tamarac’s sale-to-list price was 95.7%, with 6.3% of homes selling above list price and 21.4% showing price drops.

For sellers, those numbers are a reminder that overpricing can turn into months of carrying costs-while correctly positioned homes still move. For buyers, longer timelines and price drops can create openings, but only if the financing is buttoned up before the right home hits. Learn what working with the best Tamarac real estate agent looks like when strategy and financing need to line up from day one.

Who is Raul Lopez at United Realty Group?

Raul Lopez is the Area Director and founder of Buying Broward at United Realty Group, serving Tamarac and Broward County with bilingual (English/Spanish) guidance for residential sales, investment properties, and 55+ communities. Dual-licensed as a Realtor and Mortgage Loan Originator, Lopez helps clients make decisions with clear financial context and smoother execution-learn more about working with the top Tamarac, FL real estate agent for buying, selling, or investment planning.

