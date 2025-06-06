LA Kings and Grades of Green Team Up To Create Vital Green Spaces for Students Through Adopt-A-School Program

AEG’s LA Kings teamed up with environmental nonprofit Grades of Green to revitalize green spaces at two schools in Inglewood, CA. The initiative sought to empower students through hands-on learning and environmental education as part of Grades of Green’s Adopt-A-School Garden Program.

On Wednesday, May 28, LA Kings employees along with volunteers from SoCalGas worked side by side with 60 students at Bennett-Kew Elementary School to transform the school’s garden into a vibrant learning environment. Before any digging took place, teams followed safety best practices by contacting 811 two business days prior to have underground utility lines marked. This important step helps prevents injuries, property damage, service disruptions, and costly fines. Throughout the day, volunteers dug, planted, and taught students about the importance of green infrastructure, how trees improve air quality, and how gardens contribute to community health.

Additionally, on Monday, June 2, LA Kings employees joined with volunteers from Farmacias Similares to revitalize a second campus garden at La Tijera K-8 School. The project kicked off with a speech from the school’s Principal Robbie Tate, who shared how the garden would serve as a vital outdoor classroom for students to explore science, sustainability, and career pathways in the environmental field. Students from grades K-8 then participated in digging, soil preparation, and vegetable and tree planting activities guided by environmental educators from Grades of Green.

“Our partnership with Grades of Green is about more than just planting gardens,” said Amanda Apel, Senior Director, Community Relations, LA Kings. “It’s about giving students a space to learn, grow, and connect with the environment. But it also gives our employees an opportunity to drive meaningful change in communities throughout Los Angeles. We’re proud to partner with organizations like Grades of Green, SoCalGas, and Farmacias Similares to make a lasting impact in our communities.”

“SoCalGas volunteers loved working alongside students of Bennett-Kew Elementary School with Grades of Green and the LA Kings to beautify their school and enrich their educational environment,” said Andy Carrasco, Vice President, Communications, Local Government and Community Affairs, SoCalGas. “It’s also an amazing moment for the students and community to learn about how to safely dig around schools, homes and businesses so that we can keep everyone safe – always call 811 before you dig.”

Grades of Green’s “Adopt-A-School” program helps create more green spaces for students and school community members to enjoy. This initiative not only provides a nurturing outdoor classroom that supports hands-on learning and career exploration in environmental sustainability and related fields but also give students the opportunity to learn about the many benefits of green spaces, including their positive impact on air quality, community health, and overall well-being.



Students joined alongside volunteers to help transform the school’s garden into a vibrant learning environment.

