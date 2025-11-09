Keeping America Safe

Landmarks Nationwide Shine Green November 18 for National Injury Prevention Day

On November 18, landmarks, organizations, and homes across the nation will shine green in recognition of National Injury Prevention Day (NIPD), a day dedicated to preventing injuries and violence, the leading cause of death and hospitalization for Americans ages 1-44.

The color green symbolizes hope, growth, and prosperity; the foundation of the safe, thriving communities. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration, NIPD empowers individuals and communities with the knowledge and tools to prevent injuries and promote safety for all.

This nationwide initiative, now in its sixth year, is led by the Injury Free Coalition for Kids®, in partnership with Safe States Alliance and more than 120 public health organizations committed to safer, healthier communities. United by a shared vision of a future where injuries are not considered inevitable, but preventable, and safety is not optional, it’s prioritized.

“Everyone deserves to live, work, and play in safe communities,” says Barbara Barlow, MD, Professor Emerita of Surgery in Epidemiology at Columbia University and Founding Director of the Injury Free Coalition for Kids®. “National Injury Prevention Day shows what’s possible when we come together to promote safety and prevent injuries for all.”

Turning Awareness into Action – the Promise and Impact of Prevention

In every corner of America, from rural towns to bustling cities, individuals and organizations are implementing proven strategies to prevent injuries and save lives. The Keep America Safe Coalition, a national alliance of 50+ leading health and research organizations, is united in protecting and preserving the importance of federal investments in injury prevention. The coalition is committed to shedding light on these stories.

“Preventing needless injuries and acts of violence extends far beyond one day. It is our collective vision that communities and decision makers see the value in prevention and join our effort to keep America safe,” says Sharon Gilmartin, MPH, Executive Director for Safe States.

The CDC Injury Center, the nation’s leading resource for preventing injuries and saving lives, plays a vital role in preventing suicide, overdose, motor vehicle crashes, and other leading causes of injury and violence in all 50 states. Its funding supports countless community-based programs that work every day to keep America safe.

But this lifesaving work is at risk. Without sustained federal support, the programs, data systems, and local prevention initiatives that communities rely on will be diminished or lost completely. Funding for the CDC Injury Center must be protected and preserved to ensure its critical work across communities continues.

Take Action November 18

Injuries and acts of violence are not “accidents.” They are predictable and preventable.

Support NIPD and safer, healthier communities by:

Shining a green light on November 18

Joining the Keep America Safe Coalition to protect critical funding for injury prevention

Attending a local safety event and taking action to improve safety in your community

Sharing your story and engaging on social media

Together, we can keep America safe because everyone deserves to #BeInjuryFree.

Contact Information

Sharon Gilmartin

Executive Director

sharon.gilmartin@safestates.org

678-636-9916

DiLenny Roca

Injury Free Coalition for Kids

info@injuryfree.org

SOURCE: Safe States Alliance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire