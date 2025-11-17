Medicus Pharma Ltd. Announces Filing of FDA Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher Application (CNPV) for SKNJCT-003 to Non-Invasively Treat Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) of the Skin

SKNJCT-003 Doxorubicin containing Microneedle Array (D-MNA) clinical development program to non-invasively treat BCC aligns with national priorities of public health impact, unmet medical need, access, affordability, domestic manufacturing and rare-disease alignment.

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX) (“Medicus” or the “Company”), a biotech/life sciences company focused on advancing the clinical development programs of novel and potentially disruptive therapeutics assets, is pleased to announce that it has submitted an FDA Commissioner’s national priority voucher (CNPV) application on behalf of Skinject (SKNJCT-003) evaluating Doxorubicin Microneedle Array (D-MNA) to non-invasively treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin. The submission includes a complete Statement of Interest outlining SkinJect’s alignment with FDA national priorities in cancer care access, affordability, and rare-disease needs.

On June 17, 2025, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH announced a new approval pathway, the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CPNV)for approval of drugs to enhance the health interests of Americans. Previously, on May 25 he identified psychedelic drugs for treatment of suicidal depression and PTSD as a national priority. The new voucher may be redeemed by drug developers to participate in a commissioner-led program that shortens its review time from approximately 10-12 months to 1-2 months following a sponsor’s final drug application submission. The new CNPV process convenes experts from FDA offices for a team-based review rather than using the standard review system of a drug application being sent to numerous FDA offices.

The FDA plans, in the first year of the program, to give a limited number of vouchers to companies aligned with U.S. national priorities. In addition to receiving the benefits of this program, the agency may also grant an accelerated approval, if the product for which the voucher is used meets the applicable legal requirements for accelerated approval. The FDA Commissioner will use specific criteria to make the vouchers available to companies that are aligned with the national health priorities of addressing a health crisis in the U.S., delivering more innovative cures for the American people, addressing unmet public health needs, and increasing domestic drug manufacturing as a national security issue.

The Company believes it meets each of the above criteria and seeks inclusion in the CNPV Pilot Program to enable enhanced FDA collaboration and expedited review, accelerating access to a U.S.-developed, cost-effective, cancer therapy that supports national goals of improving access, safety, and quality of care and providing access to Gorlin Syndrome patients that have no available treatment.

“We believe that SkinJect’s D-MNA is uniquely positioned to expand access to effective non-melanoma skin cancer treatment, especially BCC, while dramatically reducing healthcare costs and surgical dependence,” stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Medicus’s Executive Chairman & CEO. “Our CNPV submission emphasizes not only SkinJect’s broad public-health value but also its profound potential impact on patients with Gorlin syndrome, who often endure hundreds of surgeries in their lifetime. We believe SkinJect represents the type of U.S.-developed, patient-centered innovation that the FDA’s CNPV program is designed to accelerate; a non-surgical, low-cost innovation for America’s most common cancer.”

Skinject Alignment with National Priorities:

SkinJect directly addresses a significant U.S. public-health priority by offering a non-surgical, locally administered therapy for basal cell carcinoma-the most common cancer in the United States, with over five million new cases each year. Current standard treatment, Mohs micrographic surgery, is costly, invasive, and often inaccessible to elderly or medically fragile patients. SkinJect’s biodegradable microneedle patch offers a curative, office-based alternative that eliminates the need for Mohs surgery.

There are more than seven million patients with BCC waiting in the queue for a treatment opportunity, highlighting a significant un-met medical need.

Program Description:

SkinJect is a single-use, dissolvable microneedle array (D-MNA) that delivers a localized therapeutic agent directly into the lesion site. The patch biodegrades after drug delivery, requiring no surgical intervention. The current clinical program, SKNJCT-003, under IND 139837 is evaluating lesion clearance rate, histopathologic cure, and patient tolerability in nodular type of BCC. Its low-cost, minimally invasive design supports broad access.

Public-Health Impact and Priority Justification:

This program fulfills multiple CNPV criteria:

Addresses a U.S. health crisis by reducing the burden of skin cancer care and surgical dependence.

Addresses a large unmet medical need for non-surgical, curative BCC therapy.

Improves affordability and access through an office-based administration.

Supports domestic manufacturing of microneedle components and drug formulation.

Rare Disease Consideration – Gorlin Syndrome:

SkinJect also addresses the urgent unmet needs of patients with Gorlin syndrome (basal cell nevus syndrome), a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 31,000 people worldwide in which individuals develop hundreds of recurrent BCCs over their lifetime, often beginning in early childhood. These patients face repeated surgeries, scarring, and psychological burden. A minimally invasive, D-MNA therapy capable of eradicating BCC lesions could transform management for this population that endure lifelong burden of recurring BCC.

Skinject Clinical Development Program SKNJCT-003 & SKNJCT-004 Progress:

The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical study for SKNJCT-003 in nine (9) clinical sites across the United States. SKNJCT-003, which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024, is a double blinded, placebo controlled triple arm proof of concept Phase 2 clinical study, designed to non-invasively treat basal cell carcinoma (BCC) of the skin using novel, patent protected, dissolvable doxorubicin-containing microneedle arrays (D-MNA).

In March 2025, the Company announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more than 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed.

In April 2025, the investigational review board approved to increase the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to ninety (90) subjects.

In August 2025, the Company announced that SKNJCT-003 has randomized more than seventy-five percent (75%) of the ninety (90) participants expected to be randomized in the study.

In September 2025, the Company commenced clinical study (SKNJCT-004) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study is expected to randomize thirty-six (36) patients in six (6) sites in the UAE with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) as the principal investigator. Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.

In September 2025, the Company received positive feedback from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its Type C meeting supporting the development of SkinJect, indicating that the Company may follow the FDA’s 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway to non-invasively treat BCC of the skin using dissolvable D-MNA.

In October 2025, the Company treated its first patient in the clinical study (SKNJCT-004) currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In November 2025, the company received full regulatory and ethical approvals in the United Kingdom to expand its ongoing Phase 2 clinical study (SKNJCT-003) evaluating D-MNA to non-invasively treat BCC of the skin. The approvals were issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the Health Research Authority (HRA) and the Wales Research Ethics Committee (WREC). The MHRA approval followed a comprehensive scientific review of the Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD) and protocol. The WREC issued a favorable ethical opinion, and the HRA granted study wide governance approval, confirming compliance with U.K. Good Clinical Practice and National Health Service capacity and capability standards.

Skinject Platform Expansion:

In August 2025, the Company announced its entry into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MoU”) with Helix Nanotechnologies, Inc. (“HelixNano”), a Boston-based biotech company focused on developing a proprietary advanced mRNA platform, to explore co-development of thermostable infectious disease vaccines.

Pipeline Expansion-Acquisition of Antev

In August 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of Antev Limited (“Antev”), a UK-based late clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as a first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.

Antev’s flagship drug candidate is Teverelix trifluoroacetate, a long-acting gonadotrophin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist. Unlike GnRH agonists, which can cause an initial surge in testosterone levels, Teverelix directly suppresses sex hormone production without this surge, potentially reducing cardiovascular risks. This mechanism is particularly beneficial for patients with existing cardiovascular conditions. Teverelix is formulated as a microcrystalline suspension, allowing for sustained release and a six-week dosing interval, which may improve patient compliance and outcomes.

Patient Access & Advocacy-Gorlin Syndrome Alliance Collaboration

In October 2025, the Company announced a strategic collaboration with the Gorlin Syndrome Alliance (GSA) to advance compassionate access to SkinJect™, the Company’s investigational doxorubicin containing microneedle arrays (D-MNA) for patients suffering from Gorlin Syndrome, also known as nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome.

Under the collaboration, Medicus and the GSA will jointly pursue the Expanded Access IND Program with the FDA to allow patients with multiple, recurrent, or inoperable BCCs of the skin to access SkinJect™ under physician-supervised treatment protocols. The initiative aims to establish a framework for expanded access while collecting valuable real-world safety and tolerability data to inform future regulatory filings. It will also more tightly integrate patient community-led insights and data into the design, monitoring, and long-term development of SkinJect™ in this rare disease population.

