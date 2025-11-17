CoachLinq Launches First Certified AI Health Coach and Modular Program Delivery Platform for Healthcare at Scale

Spin-Out from the Women Founders of InHealth Launches Seed Round to Scale Modular, Evidence-Based AI Coaching Platform

CoachLinQ , the industry’s first Certified AI Health Coach and a modular AI-driven coaching platform spun out from the women founders of InHealth, today announced the official launch of its Seed round and platform expansion. Built on more than a decade of InHealth’s clinical research, outcomes, and enterprise-scale coaching operations, CoachLinQ delivers personalized, evidence-based behavior-change support to improve engagement and health outcomes across employer wellness programs-with planned expansion into provider groups, pharma, and med-tech partners

CoachLinQ is grounded in a robust scientific foundation that includes three randomized controlled trials (RCTs), 11 peer-reviewed publications, CDC Full Plus recognition, and an NBHWC-Accredited Health & Wellness Coaching Academy. The platform extends this proven framework through a certified, clinically informed AI coach capable of guiding users independently and escalating to certified human coaches when higher-touch support is needed.

“Engagement remains the biggest gap in healthcare,” said Dr. Michelle Alencar, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer. “CoachLinQ bridges that gap by combining scalable AI intelligence with human connection, helping individuals stay engaged, motivated, and supported throughout their wellness journey.”

“As some of the very few women founders in digital health, we built CoachLinQ with the vision of making AI safer, more responsible, and more trustworthy in health and wellness,” added Aubrey Sawyer, Co-Founder and CEO. “By certifying the AI coach, embedding clinical guardrails, and aligning with national coaching standards, we’re creating an AI solution that people-and employers-can truly rely on. Launching our Seed round positions us to accelerate partnerships and bring this next-generation platform to employers and health partners seeking measurable improvements in wellness engagement.”

CoachLinQ’s flexible architecture enables employer groups, health plans, and wellness organizations to activate participants, increase engagement, and drive consistent behavior change across diverse populations.

CoachLinQ, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is the first Certified AI Health Coach and modular coaching platform designed to improve engagement and outcomes across wellness programs. Founded as a spin-out from the women-led team at InHealth (Los Angeles, CA), CoachLinQ blends artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and clinical expertise to scale personalized, evidence-based health coaching. The company’s mission is to make clinically grounded, responsible, and safe health improvement accessible and sustainable for all.

