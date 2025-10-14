Kayou Shows Up for the Superfans at New York Comic Con with Unforgettable Fan Moments

From star appearances to exclusive card-drops and surprise reveals to interactive experiences, Kayou’s U.S. convention debut at NYCC delivered four days of nonstop superfan excitement

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kayou’s highly anticipated U.S. debut at New York Comic Con was a showstopper and the ultimate superfan celebration. China’s No.1 collectibles company and top trading card brand, Kayou, delivered fan-first experiences for NYCC attendees celebrating anime, pop culture, and trading card enthusiasts with four days of nonstop activities.

From sold-out signings to cosplay meetups, surprise giveaways, and rare card displays, Kayou’s booth was a can’t-miss destination on the show floor. Countless fans lined up daily beneath the yellow Kayou flag to get their hands on exclusive NYCC trading cards, admire Kayou’s craftsmanship, and meet the iconic voices and artists behind their favorite fandoms.

Superfans showed they’re “here for Kayou,” too, joining in the festivities:

Exclusive Kayou Card Signings: Voice legends Maile Flanagan (Naruto Uzumaki) and Tara Strong (MY LITTLE PONY's Twilight Sparkle) created unforgettable fan moments, signing Kayou cards featuring their iconic characters, posing with fans and cosplayers

tokidoki's 20th Anniversary: Fans celebrated 20 years of tokidoki cuteness and chaos enjoying Kayou-card-inspired cake and collectible cookies with legendary tokidoki creator Simone Legno, who also signed commemorative brand posters

Live MY LITTLE PONY Artwork: MY LITTLE PONY lead comic illustrator Andy Price created exclusive artwork onsite, amazing fans with a giant, 4-by-6-foot hand-painted Twilight Sparkle Kayou card created in just eight hours, and one-of-a-kind Pony sketches

NARUTO Cosplay in Action: Fans struck a jutsu pose and celebrated Naruto's birthday with Kayou's Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura cosplayers. Plus, NYCC NARUTO cosplayers got to meet fellow cosers, creating epic group photos taking over social media

MY LITTLE PONY Ponified Looks: Show attendees transformed into their favorite Mane 6 characters with magical face paint and cutie marks, posting selfies on social media and walking the show as Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie and more

: Show attendees transformed into their favorite Mane 6 characters with magical face paint and cutie marks, posting selfies on social media and walking the show as Twilight Sparkle, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie and more Giant Card Climb Challenge: In the Javits Center North Concourse, fans snapped fun pics at the top of the Kayou Giant Card staircase for a chance to win Kayou merch

NYCC attendees also got an exclusive first look at Kayou products coming to the U.S.:





MY LITTLE PONY, NARUTO, and tokidoki collectible trading cards



available at major retailers later this month, including Target, GameStop and Barnes & Noble

available at major retailers later this month, including Target, GameStop and Barnes & Noble



MY LITTLE PONY Card Game



, a trading card game that combines the beloved storytelling of the MY LITTLE PONY Friendship is Magic animated series with innovative gameplay, launching at retail in early 2026

From October 22 to 27, Kayou will join TikTok Brand Select Day with a series of exciting livestream sessions featuring MY LITTLE PONY, NARUTO, and tokidoki collectible cards. Fans can join the fun on social media and during the live sessions for a chance to win signed cards from our New York Comic Con talent. It’s a week-long celebration of fandom and collectibles — bringing the energy of NYCC straight to TikTok!

About Kayou

Kayou is China’s No.1 trading card company and China’s leading pan-entertainment product company, selected as part of the Global Unicorn Index 2025 published by Hurun Wealth, and trusted by a portfolio of nearly 100 licensed IPs across anime, entertainment, and pop culture. Kayou unites scale, speed, and creative innovation to deliver next-level collectible experiences fans have never seen. As the company brings trading cards and collectibles together under one roof, Kayou introduces a whole new dimension of excitement, creating deeper connections for fandoms worldwide. For more information, visit kayouofficial.com and follow @kayouus on Instagram and @ kayou_us on TikTok.

