X-Rite Expands Judge LED from Light Booths to Harmony Rooms for Accurate Color Evaluation of Components and Assembled Products

The expanded Judge LED offering allows brands, manufacturers, and suppliers to evaluate small components or large assembled products under standardized LED lighting, ensuring precise color assessment and reducing waste, rejects, and rework.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — X-Rite Incorporated, a global leader in color science and technology, announced today the expansion of its Judge LED product line to include the larger Judge LED Plus light booth, hanging LED luminaires, and custom-configured Harmony Rooms. This expanded offering enables brands and manufacturers to evaluate and assess the color of small individual components or large assembled products under seven distinct LED light sources that simulate a range of lighting conditions. Designed to meet a variety of visual color evaluation needs, the Judge LED portfolio helps ensure consistent color throughout the supply chain, minimizing waste, rejects, and costly rework.

“Industries worldwide are navigating the transition to energy-efficient LED lighting, and visual assessment practices must keep pace,” said Esengul Ozkaya, Product Manager, X-Rite. “Our expanded line of Judge LED solutions, from larger light booths to hanging luminaires, gives brands and suppliers the flexibility to select the right solution for their product needs and space while improving decision-making and confidence in color-critical evaluations.”

Judge LED Portfolio Builds on a Legacy of Innovation

Building on 60 years of lighting expertise, the Judge LED portfolio delivers fast, consistent, and repeatable color evaluations. Products offer instant warm-up, calibrated intensity, and stable illuminants, while reducing energy use, extending lamp life, and lowering replacement costs compared to traditional fluorescent systems. The seven light sources can be customized from industry-standard illuminants, including LED D50, LED D65, LED-B2 3000K, LED 3500K, LED-B3 4000K, LED L31-9, UV, LED A, CWF LED, TL84 LED, U30 LED, and U35 LED. Directional daylight D65 is also available in the standard size booth.

The full Judge LED offering includes:

Judge LED Standard – Standard-size booth for individual use with a variable-angle viewing stand for accurate, repeatable results.

– Standard-size booth for individual use with a variable-angle viewing stand for accurate, repeatable results. Judge LED Plus – A wider light booth that accommodates two evaluators standing side by side, ideal for collaborative assessments of multiple samples on a shared table.

– A wider light booth that accommodates two evaluators standing side by side, ideal for collaborative assessments of multiple samples on a shared table. Judge LED Luminaires – Modular, high-performance luminaires for standalone or integrated setups, with flexible configurations and control boxes for switching between illuminants.

– Modular, high-performance luminaires for standalone or integrated setups, with flexible configurations and control boxes for switching between illuminants. Harmony Room with Judge LED – Immersive lighting environment using luminaires in a grid configuration, certified and maintained by X-Rite for precise evaluation of large, assembled products such as cars, furniture, and appliances.

Color Evaluation for Larger Samples and Assembled Goods

Judge LED luminaires allow manufacturers to evaluate products of all sizes, from fabric rolls and painted car panels to furniture, electronics, and fully assembled appliances. Evaluators can walk around products, collaborate in real time, and make confident decisions under controlled, standardized LED lighting.

“Our goal is to help customers achieve flawless color evaluation in any setting,” continued Ozkaya. “Judge LED equips teams to ensure color harmony on even the most complex or large-scale assembled products, accelerating production and reducing the risk of costly errors.”

The Judge LED product line is available worldwide. For more information on Judge LED solutions, visit https://www.xrite.com/categories/light-booths/judge-led-light-booth.

About X-Rite

Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company’s corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles, and medical industries. For further information, please visit www.xrite.com. For the latest news and information, connect with X-Rite on LinkedIn and Facebook.

