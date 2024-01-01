FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions Appoints Ankur Mour to Vice President and General Manager

WEST LEBANON, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions, a leading global inkjet solution provider, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, Ankur Mour will serve as Vice President and General Manager.





Mour is a Fujifilm veteran, serving in progressively senior roles for numerous functions, including engineering, manufacturing operations, commercial presales, customer support, ink development, and project management. During his tenure at Fujifilm, Mour directed and managed the group’s long-term strategic vision, operational plans, and processes. He played a pivotal role in the development and launch of recent products such as the 42X Printbar System, DE1024 Embellishment System and the Dimatix Materials Printer DMP-2850 S. Mour also spearheaded the successful deployment of Fujifilm’s global business platforms, processes, and practices at the European offices of FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions, ensuring alignment with the company’s corporate goals and strategic objectives. In his new role, he will lead a global team of dynamic professionals in bringing high-quality digital inkjet to Fujifilm’s global customer network.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the leadership of the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions team at such a dynamic and pivotal time for the company,” said Mour. “Fujifilm’s dedication to innovation and excellence in digital inkjet printing technology is truly inspiring. I look forward to leading our talented team to enhance our capabilities and bring our world-class solutions to new markets and applications.”

Mour holds a Master of Science degree from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Prior to joining Fujifilm in 2017, Mour held a senior systems engineering role within the navigation and guidance products division for Collins Aerospace.

Mour is based at FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet’s headquarters in West Lebanon, NH.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions’ vision is to be the foremost choice for enabling productivity, sustainability, profitability, and innovation through inkjet printing technology; and to have a reputation for quality, customer focus, flexibility, and performance that far exceeds our customers’ expectations. We serve a diverse range of applications and industry segments.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is an inkjet solution provider within the FUJIFILM Inkjet Business Division. We use system design, engineering and integration in support of a range of legacy and emerging applications in graphic arts and industrial segments. All this is from a supplier with global technology and service resources in support of our customers.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver innovative products and services across the globe through the four key business segments of healthcare, electronics, business innovation, and imaging with over 70,000 employees. Guided and united by our Group Purpose of “giving our world more smiles,” we address social challenges and create a positive impact on society through our products, services, and business operations. Under its medium-term management plan, VISION2030, which ends in FY2030, we aspire to continue our evolution into a company that creates value and smiles for various stakeholders as a collection of global leading businesses and achieve a global revenue of 4 trillion yen. For more information, please visit: https://holdings.fujifilm.com/en.

