KARL STORZ Introduces New Healthcare Technology Podcast

“Beyond the Lens: MedTech Insights with KARL STORZ” examines the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of surgical practice and successful endoscopic care

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KARL STORZ United States proudly announces the release of a new healthcare technology podcast, “Beyond the Lens: MedTech Insights with KARL STORZ.” This engaging and thought-provoking series brings together industry experts who are passionate about the evolution of clinical practice and healthcare delivery. Moderated by KARL STORZ leaders with longstanding expertise in the field, each edition presents an incisive discussion of timely issues affecting various facets of the surgical journey, from technology adoption and acquisition to supply chain management and shifting sites of care. With a wealth of valuable insights, each installment will benefit clinicians and facility managers alike.





The series kicks off with a special edition featuring KARL STORZ US President Sonal Matai, Chief Medical Officer Aarathi Cholkeri-Singh, MD, and head of R&D Marc Amling, who discuss pivotal shifts in the healthcare arena, from the ascent of AI and precision medicine to robotic integration and cloud-connected ORs. Subsequent episodes focus on subjects such as building resilience in the healthcare supply chain, managing the shift of care to nonacute settings, applying new models for technology acquisition in hospitals, addressing persistent staff shortages and training needs, and leveraging new advances in OR integration.

“We’re excited to make this podcast available to anyone with an interest in enhancing healthcare operations for the benefit of patients everywhere,” said Wendy Brauner, Vice President, Commercial, at KARL STORZ United States. “Healthcare finds itself at a critical juncture, with traditional budget constraints brushing up against the need for streamlined operations, expanded surgical capabilities, cost reductions, and consistent outcomes,” she said. “Our new podcast series explores these challenges, and the technology and strategies designed to overcome them.”

The first episode of “Beyond the Lens: MedTech Insights with KARL STORZ” is now available for download from most major distribution platforms, including Apple, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, and more. New issues will be released roughly every three weeks through mid-May.

About KARL STORZ

KARL STORZ is an innovative leader in endoscopic technology and surgical imaging solutions across virtually all surgical specialties. Its integrated OR solutions enhance collaboration to improve clinical efficiency and outcomes inside the hospital and across other sites of care. With subsidiaries around the world, KARL STORZ is a family-owned company based in Germany that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, visit www.karlstorz.com.

