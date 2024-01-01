Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims to Perform at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Telecast Airs Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, on CBS and Will Raise Funds to Support Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts





SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Current GRAMMY® nominees Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims will perform at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music’s Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

“The upcoming GRAMMY Awards won’t just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year, it will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need,” said Recording Academy® CEO Harvey Mason jr. “We are thrilled that so many artists in our community are banding together at this time to show support for their fellow music makers and others impacted by the recent wildfires.”

As announced last week, this year’s GRAMMY telecast will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others. In order to generate maximum support not only for members of the music community but also for all those affected by the crisis in Los Angeles and the city at large, many events that traditionally make up GRAMMY Week have been canceled or reformatted. Since launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals last week, the Recording Academy and MusiCares® have raised and pledged more than $3.2 million in emergency aid to music people affected by the wildfires.

To contribute to the Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort, or if you or someone you know needs help, visit https://musicares.org/firerelief.

Benson Boone is nominated for the first time this year in the Best New Artist category, propelled by the success of his single “Beautiful Things.”

Nine-time GRAMMY winner Billie Eilish is up for seven GRAMMY Awards® this year: Record Of The Year (“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”), Album Of The Year (HIT ME HARD AND SOFT), Song Of The Year (“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“BIRDS OF A FEATHER”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Guess” with Charli xcx), Best Pop Vocal Album (HIT ME HARD AND SOFT), and Best Dance Pop Recording (“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]”).

Chappell Roan is nominated for the first time this year and is up for six: Record Of The Year (“Good Luck, Babe!”), Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album (Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess), Song Of The Year (“Good Luck, Babe!”), Best New Artist, and Best Pop Solo Performance (“Good Luck, Babe!”).

Charli xcx has eight nominations this year: Album Of The Year (BRAT), Record Of The Year (“360”), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Guess”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Apple”), Best Dance/Electronic Album (BRAT), Best Dance Pop Recording (“Von dutch”), Best Recording Package (BRAT), and Best Music Video (“360”).

First-time GRAMMY nominee Doechii is up for three GRAMMY Awards this year: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album (Alligator Bites Never Heal) and Best Rap Performance (“NISSAN ALTIMA”).

RAYE has three nominations this year: Best New Artist, Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (for her contribution to Lucky Daye’s album, Algorithm).

First-time nominee Sabrina Carpenter is nominated six times this year: Record Of The Year (“Espresso”), Album Of The Year (Short n’ Sweet), Song Of The Year (“Please Please Please”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Espresso”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (Short n’ Sweet).

Three-time GRAMMY winner Shakira is up for one award this year: Best Latin Pop Album (Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran).

Teddy Swims is a first-time GRAMMY nominee this year as well, nominated for Best New Artist, backed by his breakthrough single “Lose Control.”

The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy’s digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.

The current list of performers can be found here and GRAMMYs media assets are available here.

*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.

