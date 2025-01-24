GROUP BLACK REDEFINES ENTERTAINMENT WITH REVOLUTIONARY PARTNERSHIP WITH GENTV

First Release: “SkillHouse” A GenTV production produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez and 50 Cent; Starring Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, 50 Cent and Neal McDonough, Written and Directed by Josh Stolberg the Writer of the Last Three Saw Films

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The first feature, SkillHouse, A GenTV production produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez and 50 Cent, is part of a multi-picture deal. This groundbreaking project marks the beginning of a new era in entertainment, introducing New Majority, influencer-led genre films that redefine traditional release models. Each film combines full-length features with ten seven-minute episodes, offering audiences a dynamic, multi-platform viewing experience.

Group Black, known for its groundbreaking ventures and partnership with leading streaming platforms, is again breaking the mold by using short-form episodes featuring one “mega influencer” to drive the younger audience to convert from short-form PPV to paying SVOD or AVOD users. By doing so, Group Black is paving the way for a much-needed paradigm shift in the entertainment industry.

Group Black brings their exclusive technology stack, which integrates brands into the episodes and film post-production, without the need for any editing. It is done purely with technology and can interchange placement in almost real-time. Group Black is using its proprietary tech to brand partners which provides seamless integration opportunities that span multicultural audiences, multi-platform experiences, multigenerational appeal, and multichannel strategies—all within the hot influencer-driven space, maximizing brand integration opportunities in a way never before done.

The deal with GenTV is a minimum of five pictures, with each film expected to have a theatrical release followed quickly by the PPV window and the SVOD/AVOD window. Group Black and GenTV expect to announce the SVOD-AVOD partnership in short order, which it believes will help add to a paradigm shift in the “streaming wars” as that partner will also be hosting the shorter episodes on a PPV basis, helping drive younger Gen-Z and Gen-A audiences from single PPV to paying monthly subscribers on the to be announced streaming partners platform.

Skillhouse, starring mega influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking as well as top talent such as 50’cent and McCarrie McCausland, was written and directed by Josh Stolberg. Stolberg also wrote the last three Saw movies, the most successful in the franchise’s history, each breaking $100 million at the box office.

The film is premiering in Park City, UT, with a theatrical release date currently slated for April 2025, with PPV three to four weeks after that and a first-ever simultaneous PPV release of the next three episodes in the series.

The first episode was released on GenTV.com, shattering records with millions of unique views and over 100 million page views, showing the breadth and depth achievable with this model.

This partnership represents a new era in content creation, catering to an audience that demands authenticity, innovation, and connection. By blending the influencer-driven appeal of social media stars with traditional cinematic storytelling, Group Black and GenTV are setting a new standard for engaging younger audiences.

Experience the thrills today and dive into the gripping world of SkillHouse now by streaming the first episode at skillhouse.gentv.com.

About Group Black

Group Black is a media company dedicated to driving growth for brands targeting the New Majority—the fastest-growing demographic of diverse audiences shaping culture and driving economic impact. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies underrepresented voices and builds culturally relevant strategies that deeply resonate with today’s multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

About GenTV & SkillHouse

SkillHouse premiered on GenTV.com, a revolutionary influencer-driven streaming platform designed to give creators greater control and profit than traditional studio models. This launch solidifies GenTV’s commitment to high-value content that challenges industry norms.

