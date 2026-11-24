MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kaleidescape, provider of the world’s only high-fidelity movie library, today announced the addition of films from The Walt Disney Studios to its platform in the United Kingdom and Australia. This move provides access to beloved iconic titles and new releases from its collection of renowned studios, including Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Searchlight Pictures, and 20th Century Studios.

“These are markets that are passionate about premium home cinema and deeply connected to Disney storytelling.”

Disney titles are beginning to roll out across Kaleidescape’s UK and Australia movie stores where they can be purchased and downloaded, with additional titles to be added incrementally.

“Distribution of Disney titles in the UK and Australia is a significant milestone for Kaleidescape and for movie lovers in these regions,” said Jason Welsh, senior vice president of sales, Kaleidescape. “These are markets that are passionate about premium home cinema and deeply connected to Disney storytelling. Expanding our high-fidelity movie library within these territories reinforces our commitment to delivering the absolute best way to experience movies at home — without compromise.”

Kaleidescape’s platform delivers high-fidelity movies with lossless audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and reference-quality video. Select titles are also available in 4K Cinematic, featuring significantly higher video bitrates and full chroma (up to 4:4:4) for enhanced picture quality.

The addition of Disney titles in the UK and Australia, alongside the U.S. and Canada, builds on Kaleidescape’s ongoing international expansion and growing relationships with major Hollywood studios. The company continues to invest in content availability, ensuring that premium cinema enthusiasts in its territories can enjoy the full Kaleidescape experience.

About Kaleidescape (www.Kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape delivers the world’s only high-fidelity movie library with lossless audio and full reference video quality. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for 25 years. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape products are assembled in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

Josh.Gershman@kaleidescape.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaleidescape-adds-films-from-the-walt-disney-studios-to-its-platform-in-the-united-kingdom-and-australia-302948883.html

SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.