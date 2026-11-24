New classroom combines WorldViz software, HTC VIVE Focus Vision headsets, and interactive panoramic projection to support hands-on learning across academic programs.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WorldViz, a developer of virtual reality software and immersive solutions for research and education, today announced the completion of a new VR classroom at Glendale Community College (GCC) in Arizona. Located in GCC’s new STEAMworks Innovation Center, the classroom brings together 25 HTC VIVE Focus Vision headsets, WorldViz software, and a large-scale interactive projection environment, giving faculty and students one connected space for immersive teaching, content creation, collaboration, and research.

Designed, installed, and supported by WorldViz, the classroom connects 24 student workstations and one instructor station through WorldViz PRISM, its immersive, touch-interactive projection solution. The panoramic wall stretches 32 feet across the front and 14 feet along each side, letting instructors display live student work, share headset views, and turn individual VR experiences into whole-class discussions.

The system works with the applications faculty already use, including Unity, Blender, and CAD tools. Students can create projects at their workstations, explore them in VR, and share them on the immersive wall for feedback and discussion. Remote students can also present their work to classmates in the room, making hybrid teaching part of the same shared classroom experience.

WorldViz’s SightLab platform extends these capabilities with no-code tools for creating interactive, multi-user VR lessons. Vizard supports advanced custom development, while SightLab enables eye-tracking and behavioral research using the built-in eye tracking of VIVE Focus Vision.

“Our goal is to give students opportunities to work with the same technologies they will use in the workplace. What makes this space exciting is the flexibility it offers across so many programs. Digital media students can build and explore 3D environments, computer science students can develop and program applications, and CTE programs can explore real-world scenarios through virtual reality. It gives our faculty new ways to bring hands-on learning into the classroom and prepare students for careers that continue to evolve with technology,” said Dr. Susan Campbell, Dean of Career and Technical Education at Glendale Community College.

The HTC VIVE Focus Vision headsets support both PC-powered and standalone VR experiences, with built-in eye tracking and mixed-reality capabilities that allow the classroom to accommodate a wide range of teaching and research activities.

“What’s exciting about the Glendale classroom is how it brings students together, whether they’re in the room or joining remotely,” said Dan McDowell, NAM Director of Sales at HTC VIVE. “With VIVE Focus Vision and WorldViz’s integrated classroom technology, students can explore immersive content, share their work, and participate in the same class discussion from wherever they are. It’s a great example of how XR can make teaching more interactive, collaborative, and accessible.”

The classroom is part of GCC’s $7.5 million STEAMworks Innovation Center, which opened in fall 2026. Digital Media Arts and Computer Science are the first programs using the facility, with additional disciplines expected to follow. The space will also support campus presentations, community outreach, and future workforce training applications.

For more information, including photos and videos of the installation, read the full Glendale Community College case study at www.worldviz.com/virtual-reality-blog.

About WorldViz

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, WorldViz develops VR software and complete immersive solutions for research, education, and training. Its technologies include Vizard VR development software, SightLab VR research and learning tools, turnkey headset-based and projection-based immersive environments. WorldViz serves universities, research institutions, and organizations worldwide.

www.worldviz.com

Media Contact

Sado Rabaudi

WorldViz VR

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(805) 452-1843

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SOURCE WorldViz VR