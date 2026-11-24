Built for competitive gaming. Designed for everyday productivity. Mercury V98 PRO combines magnetic switch precision, a functional 98% layout, and GravaStar’s distinctive industrial design in one powerful keyboard

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — GravaStar, founded in 2018, is a technology brand known for bringing futuristic industrial design and innovative engineering to everyday electronics and gaming hardware. Its received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award in 2024, recognizing GravaStar’s distinctive approach to product design and innovation.

Today, GravaStar announces the launch of the GravaStar 98% Full-size Magnetic Switch Gaming Keyboard – Mercury V98 PRO. Combining competitive-grade magnetic switch technology with a productivity-focused layout and distinctive design, V98 PRO redefines what one keyboard can deliver.

Guided by the philosophy “ONE. IN EVERY SENSE.”, V98 PRO brings gaming performance, everyday functionality, and personal expression together in one experience. Supported by the message “PLAY HARD. WORK SMART.”, it reflects a simple belief: users shouldn’t have to choose between a keyboard built for gaming and one designed for work.

Born for Gaming. Engineered for Precision.

At its core, V98 PRO features GravaStar’s in-house UFO Magnetic Switches, delivering a deep, satisfying thocky sound alongside the responsiveness and stability demanded by competitive gaming.

A finely adjustable 0.005mm Rapid Trigger enables precise actuation and responsive key resets, while 0.1ms ultra-low latency minimizes input delay. Its 8,000Hz polling rate, supported by 64K full-key scanning and 512K single-key scanning, further enhances responsiveness and precision for fast-paced gameplay.

More Than Gaming: Built for the Full Day.

Unlike many gaming keyboards that prioritize performance over everyday functionality, V98 PRO features a 98% full-size layout with a dedicated number pad, preserving essential keys for spreadsheets, data entry, and professional workflows in a space-efficient design.

From competitive gaming to demanding work tasks, its versatile layout allows users to move seamlessly between play and productivity without switching keyboards or sacrificing functionality.

Premium Construction. Refined Experience.

V98 PRO combines a premium aluminum frame and aluminum positioning plate for a solid, durable foundation. Its gasket-mount structure delivers a more cushioned typing experience, bringing added comfort to extended gaming and working sessions.

Every detail reflects GravaStar’s approach to performance hardware: engineering that feels as considered as it performs.

Personalize Every Detail.

Beyond performance, V98 PRO makes desktop personalization part of the experience. Its 1.65-inch customizable TFT display offers a dedicated space for personal expression, while triple-sided RGB lighting creates dynamic visual effects that bring character to any setup.

With web-based driver software, users can conveniently customize keyboard settings and lighting directly through a browser, without requiring traditional software installation.

One Keyboard. Every Dimension.

With V98 PRO, GravaStar brings together competitive gaming performance, everyday productivity, and personal expression in one thoughtfully engineered keyboard.

From precision magnetic switches and a productivity-ready 98% layout to premium construction and customizable aesthetics, V98 PRO is designed for those who play seriously, work efficiently, and expect more from their desktop setup.

ONE. IN EVERY SENSE.

PLAY HARD. WORK SMART.

Mercury V98 PRO officially launches on November 24, 2026, at 8:00 AM EST.

For more information, visit https://www.gravastar.com/.

About GravaStar

Founded in 2018, GravaStar is a technology brand driven by a passion for sci-fi aesthetics, industrial design, and gaming innovation. From its debut Mars Bluetooth Speaker to its award-winning Mercury gaming peripherals, GravaStar creates products that combine distinctive design, advanced technology, and everyday functionality. Its portfolio spans gaming peripherals, speakers, chargers, and other technology accessories, bringing imaginative design and performance together.

Media Contact

Kiki

Marketing Director, GravaStar

427576@email4pr.com

+1 (734) 260-4762

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SOURCE GravaStar