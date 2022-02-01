Kalahari Resorts Announces New National Holiday: National Tom Foolerys Day

Recognized by the National Day Calendar, the Annual Holiday will be Celebrated on April 1st

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, in partnership with the National Day Calendar, is excited to announce the creation of a brand new holiday – National Tom Foolerys Day. April 1st has long been a date synonymous with pranks, tricks, shenanigans, and a favorite at Kalahari Resorts, tomfoolery. Kalahari’s massive Tom Foolerys indoor family entertainment centers feature thrilling rides, escape rooms, virtual reality experiences, ropes courses, bowling, 7D Motion Theatres, and dozens of arcade games.









“Tom Foolery, at least at Kalahari Resorts, is a (real) person; a character created by our entertainment team to bring Tom Foolerys Adventure Park to life and, guess what, his birthday just happens to be on April 1,” said Cary Brandt, Corporate Entertainment Director, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. “The vision for the Foolery family began with a series of comic books that tell the stories of their adventures across the universe; then the attractions at each Tom Foolerys location were created to recreate these experiences. For example, our climbing walls and structures, are aptly named the ‘Cliffs of Foolsanity’. We have created a complete universe in which the Foolery family live, thrive, and share adventures with our guests.”

The National Day Calendar receives over 20,000 applications for new National Days but only officially proclaims 20 new National Days each year. National Tom Foolerys Day marks Kalahari Resorts’ second National Holiday – as home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks, they are also the founders of National Waterpark Day celebrated annually on July 28.

Brandt continued, “While the first ever National Tom Foolerys Day is on April 1, Kalahari is celebrating all month long. Those looking to join in on Tom’s birthday festivities can enjoy $10 off Tom Foolerys Adventure Park Day Passes or Waterpark combo passes at Kalahari in Wisconsin and Texas during April with code TAKEOVER. Additionally, guests can layer on extra savings with our limited-time Arcade Deal. For $40, guests will get 160 arcade credits, 30 bonus credits, and 250 tickets. There’s no better time to visit a Tom Foolerys!”

Those looking to extend the fun even further can take advantage of the Tom Fooling Package, complete with overnight accommodations, admission to Kalahari’s massive waterpark, and four passes to Tom Foolerys Adventure Park – Kalahari offers the Tom Fooling Package at the time of booking.

Kalahari is also throwing a weekend-long birthday celebration at their Wisconsin and Texas resorts on April 6th and 7th. Partygoers are invited to enjoy contests across the resort, a DJ, special birthday treats, and more. Kalahari promises some surprise takeovers by Tom Foolery himself.

Kalahari Resorts has four locations nationwide in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Last fall, they broke ground on their fifth location in Virginia. It is anticipated to open in 2026. Tom Foolerys Adventure Parks are featured at both the Wisconsin and Texas properties, and will also open at the new Virginia resort.

For more information on day passes and stays, visit kalahariresorts.com. To learn more about how to celebrate the inaugural National Tom Foolerys Day, please visit the official National Day calendar listing. Details on Tom Foolerys month-long celebration specials and birthday celebration can be found at kalahariresorts.com/takeover.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Sandusky, Ohio, the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, and Round Rock, Texas, and opening soon in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, delivers a beyond-expectations waterpark resort and conference experience all under one roof. The authentically African-themed Kalahari Resorts, privately owned by the Nelson family, is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. Todd and Shari Nelson, the founders of Kalahari Resorts, were honored with an induction into the Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame in 2023. Kalahari Resorts features well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the full-service Spa Kalahari, a fun-filled family entertainment center, on-site signature restaurants, unique retail shops and a state-of-the-art convention center. For more information, members of the media are encouraged to visit kalaharimedia.com.

