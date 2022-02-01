Music Expo Presented By Focusrite Group In Association With sound On Sound Magazine announces 2024 San Francisco Event For Music Creators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 27, 2024) – Music Expo, a conference series for music makers announces Music Expo San Francisco 2024 presented by Focusrite Group and in association with Sound On Sound Magazine. In celebration of its tenth anniversary, the music series is returning with its first in-person event in five years, following the pandemic.



Music Expo San Francisco 2024 will offer attendees up-close access to some of the world’s top DJs, producers, artists, engineers, songwriters, music industry tastemakers and leading technology brands. Past events have welcomed more than 5,000 attendees, more than 250 presenters, and more than 300 hours of educational content and networking. Super early bird tickets for the one-day event are currently on sale for $39 (50% off General Admission) and limited VIP tickets are available for $149 by visiting, musicexpo.co. Full program details to be announced.



Music San Francisco 2024 will be exploring three major themes including Music & AI, Spatial Audio & Virtual Reality, and Artistry and Connection. This year’s in-person conference will be held at one of San Francisco’s newest venues, Music City San Francisco on Saturday, November 9th.



“I’m excited to announce that this year, Music Expo is back, stronger than ever. It’s not just an event; it’s a celebration of the Bay Area music community that is more vibrant than ever; it’s a testament to the power of music to connect, inspire, and propel us forward. I want to thank our initial partners for being part of this journey, their involvement not only elevates the event but also highlights their commitment to supporting the local music community,” shared Loïc Maestracci, Founder of Music Expo.



“Having participated in many Music Expo events in the past, I was thrilled to hear it was coming back, in person, revamped and ready to serve the Bay Area music-making community. For the Focusrite Group content creation brands; Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Sequential, and Oberheim, it was a no-brainer decision to support Music Expo and we are proud to be the presenting sponsor. We’re looking forward to sharing some of our best-selling audio recording, production and music creation products with Music Expo attendees. We will have product specialists on hand to answer questions, and plenty of new products to share,” said Hannah Bliss, Vice President of Marketing at Focusrite Group.



“We are delighted to resume our headline media partnership with Music Expo. Music producers thrive on in-person connection that Covid disrupted, and such a well curated educational event that was so popular for the Bay Area music tech networking community is only destined to be a huge success again,” shared Nick Humbert, International Business Development Manager of Sound On Sound.



Music Expo San Francisco 2024 is presented by Focusrite Group and in association with Sound On Sound Magazine. Initial breakout sponsors include; Neumann, KALI Audio, and Advanced Systems Groups (ASG). Initial exhibiting sponsors include; Leapwing Audio, Audeze, and Audient, Community sponsor Hyde Street Studios, and Media sponsor Gearspace.com. Publicity and media services are provided by Pitch Candy PR.