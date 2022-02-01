IMAX® to Unveil New Live Streaming Optimization Tool – StreamSmart™ On-Air – at NAB 2024

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) will debut a new version of its StreamSmart™ enterprise software for live and linear workflows at NAB 2024, booth W1529. StreamSmart On-Air uses VisionScience™ – IMAX’s Emmy®-award winning technology that uses AI to comprehensively map the human visual system – to preserve exceptional video quality on live content, while further reducing file sizes on top of existing optimization methods.

“StreamSmart On-Air is meeting market demand for cost savings and efficiency head-on, and provides immediate business results with zero operational risk,” said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX. “We’ve already saved millions of dollars for our customers’ VOD content with StreamSmart On-Demand – making the same technology available for live streaming events and sports is a game-changer.”

StreamSmart On-Air reduces bitrate of live streams, saving 15% or more on the cost of CDN distribution with no distinguishable difference to viewer experience. It seamlessly integrates into an existing encoding and packaging workflow for minimal disruption to the tech stack, and uses a simple manifest manipulation approach, making it codec, encoder, and configuration agnostic. NAB attendees can see live demonstrations of IMAX StreamSmart On-Air in the West Hall at the IMAX booth (W1529) and the AWS booth (W1701).

Additional IMAX highlights at NAB include:

StreamAware™ On-Demand – IMAX’s StreamAware software utilizes AI to monitor every pixel, ensuring pristine video streams and quality assurance for both VOD and live content. The latest release of StreamAware On-Demand features a new content similarity check, unique to the industry, that automates the comparison of two video files to determine if their content is identical and identifies the mismatch if they differ.

IMAX Stream – IMAX will soon offer StreamAware On-Demand and StreamSmart On-Demand combined in a single platform ecosystem. Both products use IMAX VisionScience™ technology to leverage data-driven optimization – StreamAware combines quality measurement with quality and compliance checks, and StreamSmart ensures premium quality while significantly reducing costs.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you’ve never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX’s network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2023, there were 1,772 IMAX systems (1,693 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 67 institutional) operating in 90 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

For additional information, contact:

Streaming:

Doug Hansel, HighRez PR

Doug@highrezpr.com

603-537-9248

Media:

Mark Jafar

mjafar@imax.com

212.821.0102

Investors:

Jennifer Horsley

jhorsley@imax.com

212.821.0154