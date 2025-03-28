KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Officially Released Worldwide on August 30, 2025

Free ★5 Character & 20 Gacha Pulls Await!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games Inc. (Head Office: Shinagawa, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Yuki Totsuka; wholly-owned subsidiary of Akatsuki Inc.), TOHO CO., LTD. (Head Office: Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan; President and CEO: Hiroyasu Matsuoka), and Production I.G, Inc. (Head Office: Musashino, Tokyo; President and CEO: George Wada), is proud to announce its official global launch as a Kaiju-Slaying Battle RPG on the App Store and Google Play, on August 31, 2025 JST.

◆Crush Colossal Kaiju with a Game-Changing Blow! Kaiju-Slaying Battle RPG “Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME” Officially Released Worldwide!

The latest mobile and PC RPG, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, officially released on mobile worldwide on Sunday, August 31, 2025 JST.

The game faithfully recreates the electrifying world of the original manga and anime, utilizing advanced 3D graphics to allow players to experience action-packed “kaiju-slaying battles” as they strike back against gigantic kaiju. The game also offers fans brand-new, original storylines presented entirely in full voice acting, delivering an even more immersive experience for players.

Whether you are a longtime fan of the manga and anime or encountering Kaiju No. 8 for the first time, this game promises ultimate thrill and entertainment!

*The PC (Steam) version will be released at a later date.

◆Anime Collab! ★5 Reno Ichikawa Joins THE GAME in “Numbers Weapon 6” Outfit!

★5 [The Compatible User] Reno Ichikawa wearing “Identified Kaiju Weapon (Numbers Weapon) 6” officially debuts!

Reno, who played a key role in Episode 19 of the anime Kaiju No. 8, is also making waves in the world of the game.

■ KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME – Pickup Character Trailer: Reno Ichikawa [The Compatible User]

https://youtu.be/tWdnlnoTGH4?si=p_ut7-B_cV5Em3KM

■ Newly Featured ★5 Character

[The Compatible User] Reno Ichikawa

■ Newly Featured ★5 Weapon

AR-Boreas (Assault Rifle)

*For details on the characters and weapons, please refer to Gacha > Pickup Details.

*The character and weapon listed above are scheduled to appear in future Pickup Gachas after this one ends.

*For more details about the gacha event, please check the in-game announcements.

◆Pre-Registrations Reached 1M! Get Rewards Including Free ★5 Character of Your Choice, ★4 Soshiro Hoshina, ★4 Mina Ashiro, and 20 Gacha Pulls!

The game’s pre-registrations have finally reached an impressive 1.6 million, and the following cumulative rewards have been sent:

★5 Character of Your Choice × 1

The Game Gacha Ticket × 20

★4 [Blade Specialist] Soshiro Hoshina and ★4 [Aiming for Greater Heights] Mina Ashiro

Dimensional Crystals × 1,000

Credits × 100,000

Download the game now and take advantage of this perfect opportunity to sprint ahead!

◆The Official Web Store is Now Open!

The Official Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME Web Store is Now Open!

Dimensional Crystals on the Web Store are available at a better value than on the app. Check out the official site for more details.

https://webstore.kj8-thegame.com/?ref=press

◆Discover the Key Features of Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME!

▼ Choose from Three Different Story Modes

Main Story: The core story mode of the game, including the appearance of game-original characters.

The core story mode of the game, including the appearance of game-original characters. Memories: Relive iconic scenes from the Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga.

Relive iconic scenes from the Kaiju No. 8 anime and manga. Character Stories: An original story mode, focusing on each Defense Force officer.

The game offers an original “Main Story” branching from the manga and anime, “Memories” which allows players to revisit classic moments, and “Character Stories” to explore the relationships and interactions between team members. Each mode has its own unique appeal, allowing both longtime fans of Kaiju No. 8 as well as new fans to fully enjoy the experience.

▼ Action-Packed Turn-Based Battles

The game’s battles are built around turn-based command combat with a team of four members, using normal attacks, skills, and Ultimates.

Exposing a kaiju’s “core” by targeting weak points activates a coordinated follow-up attack among the battle buddies. This system faithfully recreates the sense of co-ops and tension in the original series.

In addition, the game features special character interactions and dazzling Ultimate animations, allowing players to experience battles where the characters truly come to life.

▼ Character Development

In the game, players can nurture their favorite characters through a variety of growth systems, including enhancing attributes, skills, and equipment.

The game also features an equipment crafting system called “Unipart R&D” where each crafted item has randomly generated stats. This adds depth to both selection and development, offering a gameplay style suited for long-term engagement.

Collect materials through specific quests to develop and strengthen the characters you love!

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play, Steam

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

GooglePlay: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

Dedicated Careers Page for Game Developers: https://games.aktsk.jp/recruit-k8/

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. The original manga has surpassed 18 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), and the series has accumulated over 700 million views on Shonen Jump+ as of April 2025.

The anime aired from April to June 2024 and quickly gained massive popularity, reaching No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Generating excitement since then, Season 2 has been airing every Saturday at 11:00 p.m. on TV Tokyo and is streamed worldwide in real time via the official X account, drawing strong global reactions.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

