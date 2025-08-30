Nutriessential Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Premium, GMP-Certified Supplements – Expands Global Reach

Nutriessential, a U.S.-based professional-grade dietary supplement provider, proudly announces its 20th anniversary. From its founding in 2005, the company has grown into providing globally recognized brands, earning the trust of customers and health practitioners worldwide by delivering on its core promise of quality, potency, and expert guidance.

Nutriessential has built strong partnerships with globally renowned brands that adhere to GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards and are further supported by many independent third-party verifications that ensure product purity, potency, label accuracy, and safety-meeting the highest benchmarks in supplement quality assurance.

For the people and the environment:

In its two decades of service, Nutriessential has been honored with multiple industry awards. According to the World Health Organization, more than 2 billion people suffer from micronutrient deficiencies globally. People still lack access to high-quality, properly stored supplements, relying instead on low-grade alternatives with questionable potency. Supplements purchased solely on price can often be ineffective, as many manufacturers lack GMP certification. Without these quality standards, there is no guarantee of ingredient freshness, purity, or potency.

In response to the rising global demand for professional grade supplements from trusted brands such as Pure Encapsulations, Douglas Laboratories, Integrative Therapeutics, Metagenics, Global Healing, Allergy Research, and Thorne, we have expanded our global presence to make these premium offerings more accessible to health-conscious customers worldwide. Supported by a team of practitioners based in the U.S. and across multiple countries, the company provides multilingual consultations, ensuring clients receive expert guidance in their preferred language.

From the CEO’s perspective

Nutriessential CEO Giovanni Naja, reflecting on the company’s philosophy, says, “For over 20 years, Nutriessential has provided direct access to professional-grade supplements trusted by licensed healthcare practitioners. We exclusively partner with brands that prioritize clinical efficacy, scientific integrity, and ingredient purity. Our products we offer are formulated with bioavailable, research-backed ingredients, free from unnecessary fillers and common allergens. These supplements are manufactured under strict quality controls, with multi-phase testing protocols-including raw material verification, and stability testing-to ensure safety, purity, and effectiveness.

Unlike many online stores, we drop ship orders directly from manufacturers. This means your supplements are always shipped from facilities that maintain optimal storage conditions and are fulfilled with the freshest, most recently produced batches. Manufacturers are uniquely equipped to protect product integrity-and that’s why we believe this model is essential for preserving efficacy.

At Nutriessential, we’re proud to bring science-based wellness to those who value quality and transparency. Your standards are high-and so are ours.”

About Nutriessential

At Nutriessential, we offer premium supplements so you can confidently invest in your health. All the brands we represent are doctors-recommended, GMP-certified made with highest quality ingredients. Our personalized consultations, nutrition plans, and ongoing support empower clients to achieve their wellness goals with confidence.

For any assistance, please reach out to us at support@nutriessential.com

