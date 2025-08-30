Sparta Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the “Corporation”, the “Company”, “Sparta Group”, “Sparta Capital”, “SAY.V” or “Sparta”) announces it has released its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024. The Corporation’s Q3 financial statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis are available on SEDAR https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/.

Recent Operational Highlights:

NeoSort: The testing and optimization stage for the AI powered NeoSort recycling solution is well underway and showing strong results in identifying complex materials.

MedReach: The pilot testing of the Doc-in-a-Box medical technology was completed with promising preliminary results.

Large Bay Contract: ERS (Environment div) was commissioned to recycle electronics from all the closed Bay stores across Canada.

Innovation: The Company continued to invest in innovation, particularly in the development of autonomous healthcare technology and AI-driven diagnostic solutions.

Carbon Credits: The Environment division’s Carbon Credit Program continued to expand to include not only many of the world’s top bitcoin miners, but also customers in various other industry sectors.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company focused on integrating emerging technologies. It operates with a decentralized business model, with each active business functioning as a separate subsidiary. Sparta’s business entities fall into three different divisions: Environment: ERS International, is a waste management operation with its state-of-the-art, proprietary e-waste processing technologies. ERS is dedicated to continuous innovation, as well as increased sustainability and security for both the company and its customers. It offers a unique carbon credit program and has attracted significant attention from companies that deal with big data and the need to reduce carbon footprint. ERS has operations in Canada, the Middle East and South America. Health: Sparta Health Corporation is a vertical harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented Reality (AR), to develop technologies that enhance personalized patient care and improve treatment outcomes. Transportation: Sparta is working towards the development of technologies in the transportation space that can play a pivotal role in enhancing the logistics and transportation industry.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol “SAY” (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Tony Peticca, President

Email: tony@spartagroup.ca

Telephone: 416-648-6506

