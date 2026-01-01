Club Car Wash Offers Best Deal Yet Before Its Grand Opening in Denton

For 1 Penny Today, Lock-In 50% Off Any Membership for a Full Year

Club Car Wash offers new Members its best deal yet in anticipation of its upcoming location at 2480 E University Dr.

Customers can pay 1 penny to lock in 50% off any Membership for a full year, prior to the location opening. This offer is only available online for a limited time, and upon the site’s grand opening, those who locked in the presale can activate their Membership and begin washing.

Club Car Wash Memberships provide unlimited washes at all locations, giving Members the flexibility to wash at their convenience. All sites include free towels, vacuums, and air guns for guest use after the wash. Free air fresheners are also available for Members upon request and come with various scent options.

The new Club Car Wash Mobile App offers exclusive perks through its Platinum Rewards and Refer a Friend features, giving customers more incentives to sign up for a Membership. Members can earn points as soon as they download the app, which can be used to apply discounts to their monthly payments.

“We want to give our members every opportunity to receive a premium clean and wash experience,” said Collin Bartels, President of Club Car Wash. “We’re excited to expand our community into Denton, and we hope Denton is excited to join the club.”

This offer is only available online for a limited time. To lock in the savings, visit https://clubcarwash.com/denton-tx

