KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME 1st Anniversary in Full Swing!

Suited joins with the power of Kaiju A! “Narumi’s Week at Work” Premiere Login Bonus now live!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, today continues its 1st Anniversary celebration with the release of a new playable character and original short anime tie-in campaign. Starting today, the new ★5 character [Unorthodox Pursuit] Suited enters the fray, utilizing power derived from Dimensional Identified Kaiju A. Additionally, to commemorate the release of the second episode of Narumi’s Week at Work, a special login bonus campaign is currently underway in-game through September 26 JST (UTC+9).

◆ New ★5 Character [Unorthodox Pursuit] Suited

With the power of Dimensional Identified Kaiju A, Suited joins the game as a playable character on September 14!

Suited wears a prosthetic eye crafted from Kaiju A’s uniorgan. The resulting Kaiju A cell corruption has even altered her hair color. While this places immense physical strain on her body and is by no means a recommended practice, she herself is quite fond of this state and seemingly has no intention of giving it up, no matter what anyone says.

■ New ★5 Character

[Unorthodox Pursuit] Suited (Optimal weapon type: Hammer)

■ New ★5 Weapon

HM-Spolcyc (Hammer)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [Unorthodox Pursuit] Suited

https://youtu.be/SagK6RHmNxM

◆ “Narumi’s Week at Work” Premiere Login Bonus

To celebrate the release of “Narumi’s Week at Work” Day 2 “The Vice-Captain’s Troubles” episode, a special login bonus is now underway!

*Event Period: Now through September 26, 2026 at 3:59 AM JST (UTC+9)

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement.

▼Stream “Narumi’s Week at Work” on the TOHO animation Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@TOHOanimation

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice: © JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter’s production, the four-episode original short anime Narumi’s Week at Work is now streaming, with new episodes releasing every Saturday at 8:00 PM JST since September 5, 2026, continuing to draw a huge global response.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

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SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.