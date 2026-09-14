Laurel Springs School and New York Film Academy Partner to Expand Creative Opportunities for K-12 Students

The new partnership connects online learners with NYFA campus experiences, industry experts, scholarships, and creative arts programming

OJAI, Calif., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Laurel Springs School, a private, accredited pioneer of K-12 online education, today announced its partnership with New York Film Academy (NYFA), a provider of hands-on education in film, media, and performing arts. Laurel Springs School and NYFA share a mutual commitment to helping students reach their creative goals while pursuing academic excellence.

The collaboration will create new opportunities for Laurel Springs students to connect with NYFA faculty and industry experts while exploring pathways in the creative arts, including filmmaking, acting, animation, game design, musical theatre, and other visual and performing arts disciplines.

“We see tremendous alignment with Laurel Springs and its students who are already thinking differently, creating boldly, and pursuing big ambitions,” said Michael Young, President and CEO at the New York Film Academy. “We’re excited for this partnership to create even more opportunities for them to discover just how far their talent can take them.”

Students will have access to academic, cultural, and artistic exchange experiences, including:

Campus experiences including field trips, tours, and hands-on activities

Industry and career connections with NYFA faculty and creative professionals

Scholarship opportunities for Laurel Springs students

Preferred program access, including exclusive discounts

“NYFA faculty bring real-world experience from Hollywood and independent film and television productions, the Broadway stage, and the worlds of animation, game design, and emerging media directly into the classroom. That hands-on, industry-focused approach is at the heart of the NYFA experience, and is what drew many to study with us, including Aubrey Plaza, Bill Hader, Issa Rae, filmmaker and actor Curry Barker, Marvel director Mohamed Diab, and Oscar-winning cinematographer James Friend.”

“At NYFA, students don’t just study the creative industries; they learn from the people actively shaping them,” Young said.

Since its founding in 1991, Laurel Springs’ flexible online model has served young actors and performers balancing education with professional careers, with notable alumni including Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Josh Hutcherson. Laurel Springs’ flexible academic model complements NYFA’s hands-on approach, connecting students with faculty who actively work in film, media, and the performing arts.

“Our students choose Laurel Springs in part because they want the flexibility to pursue their interests and ambitions,” said Marissa Draeger, Director of Partnerships at Laurel Springs. “Our partnership with New York Film Academy creates exciting new ways for students interested in the creative arts to connect their academic experience with experiential learning and learn from mentors and leaders in the industry.”

To learn more about partnering with Laurel Springs, visit the Laurel Springs partnerships page.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs is a fully accredited, online private school for K-12 students. With a premier college-prep curriculum including AP® and Honors courses, in-person and virtual events, and a global community spanning over 100 countries, they’ve ranked as one of the top online private schools in the nation. Virtual Open Houses are offered periodically throughout the year, and families who attend will be eligible for a waived enrollment registration fee. To learn more about what families have to say, view Laurel Springs School’s Niche page.

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SOURCE Laurel Springs School, Inc.