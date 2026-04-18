Just Call Appliance Repair Announces Major North Carolina Expansion: Bringing Top-Rated, Same-Day Service to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh

Following a highly successful market launch in Charlotte in late 2025, Just Call Appliance Repair is thrilled to announce its rapid continued growth across North Carolina. As of April 2026, the company’s premier, same-day appliance repair services are officially expanding to serve residents and businesses in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh.

This regional expansion comes on the heels of the company’s breakthrough entry into the Charlotte market late last year. Since establishing its presence in the Queen City, Just Call Appliance Repair has quickly become a trusted household name, known for its transparent pricing, fully-stocked repair trucks, and steadfast commitment to single-visit fixes. The overwhelming response and demand for reliable appliance repair in Charlotte paved the way for the company to bring its services to the Triad and the Triangle.

“When we expanded our operations to Charlotte in late 2025, our goal was simple: to eliminate the stress of broken home appliances by providing fast, honest, and expert service,” said a spokesperson for Just Call Appliance Repair. “The community reception was phenomenal. We quickly realized that homeowners in neighboring regions were looking for that exact same level of reliability. We are incredibly excited to bring our licensed pros and hassle-free repair experience to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh this spring.”

Customers in the new Raleigh, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem service areas can now expect the same customer-first benefits that have earned Just Call Appliance Repair its stellar 5-star rating, including:

Fast, Same-Day Service: Operating 7 days a week to get your kitchen and laundry room back to normal as quickly as possible.

Transparent Pricing: A flat $69 service call fee that is completely waived when you move forward with the repair-meaning no hidden fees or surprise charges.

The Single-Visit Fix: Trucks arrive fully prepared and stocked with the most common OEM parts for leading brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Sub-Zero, GE, and more, allowing technicians to diagnose and fix the issue on the spot.

Community Discounts: 10% special savings for veterans, first responders (Police, Fire & EMT), and seniors, as well as a $25 online booking discount.

Whether it is a leaking refrigerator, a dryer that won’t heat, a dishwasher refusing to drain, or an oven failing to maintain temperature, Just Call Appliance Repair’s licensed technicians are fully equipped to handle all major residential and commercial appliance emergencies.

Residents in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Raleigh can now easily schedule a repair by calling the dispatch center at (980) 505-8560 or by booking online at justcallappliancerepair.com .

About Just Call Appliance Repair Just Call Appliance Repair is a premier appliance service company serving North Carolina. Dedicated to honest pricing and expert craftsmanship, the company brings the repair shop directly to your door. With fully trained technicians and fully stocked trucks, Just Call Appliance Repair specializes in servicing all major household and commercial appliances.

Media Contact: Just Call Appliance Repair

Phone: (980) 505-8560

Website: https://www.justcallappliancerepair.com

Address: 10643 Kettering Dr, Charlotte, NC 28226, USA

SOURCE: Just Call Appliance Repair

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire