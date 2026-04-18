Villa Roma EB-5 Opens to Global Investors

FAY Investment Group, a global investment platform primarily focused on acquisition, management and development of Real Estate and Hospitality assets, has announced the launch of Villa Roma EB-5, a structured investment offering focused on the redevelopment of the historic the Villa Roma Resort in Upstate New York. Located within a Rural Targeted Employment Area, the project combines a reduced 800,000-dollar minimum investment, priority processing, and a strong job creation profile, aligning immigration and investment objectives within a clearly defined framework.

Set across a 434-acre campus in the Catskills, the project aims to reposition an established, operating resort into a modern, all-season destination. A 52.1 million dollar Property Improvement Plan will be executed over a 25-month timeline, enabling phased upgrades while maintaining ongoing operations.

The redevelopment encompasses the renovation of 139 hotel rooms and 232 managed serviced apartments, along with the construction of a new conference centre. Enhanced food and beverage outlets, recreational facilities, and other amenities will further elevate the guest experience. In addition, dedicated employee housing will ensure operational efficiency and consistency.

The asset benefits from its proximity to New York City and established regional demand, positioning it to capture continued growth in domestic leisure and group travel. Its diversified operating model provides a stable base for long-term performance.

From an EB-5 perspective, the project is structured with a clear margin of safety. Independent analysis projects approximately 777 jobs, exceeding the required 640 jobs for the planned 51.2-million-dollar EB-5 raise, equating to an estimated 12.14 jobs per investor.

The investment is structured through a preferred equity model, with capital deployed via a New Commercial Enterprise into the project entity. The targeted investment horizon is five years, with a potential one-year extension, and multiple exit pathways including refinancing, sale, or operating cash flow, subject to market conditions.

The Rural Targeted Employment Area designation enables both the reduced investment threshold and priority processing, with current visa conditions supporting improved predictability for investors.

The resort itself has more than five decades of operating history, supported by a diversified mix of accommodation, food and beverage, events, and recreational offerings, contributing to year-round demand resilience.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Wadhwa, Chairman, FAY Investment Group, said, “Villa Roma EB-5 reflects a disciplined approach to investing where asset quality, execution visibility, and structural advantages come together in a meaningful way. In the context of EB-5, alignment is critical. Alignment between capital deployment and job creation, between development timelines and immigration requirements, and between investor expectations and operational performance. This project has been designed with that alignment at its core, creating a platform that is both resilient and positioned for long-term value creation.”

The project is supported by experienced institutional partners across construction, design, fund administration, and advisory, ensuring execution discipline and transparency in capital deployment.

Villa Roma EB-5 reflects FAY’s broader investment approach of identifying underutilised assets with strong fundamentals and unlocking value through structured capital and active asset management. With a clear development roadmap and strong job creation metrics, the project is positioned as a differentiated opportunity at the intersection of hospitality investment and immigration-led capital.

For detailed information about the Villa Roma EB-5 project, investment requirements, and program guidelines, visit www.fayeb5invest.com .

About Villa Roma EB-5

Villa Roma EB-5 is an investment offering centred on the redevelopment of the Villa Roma Resort, a 434-acre hospitality asset in the Catskills region of Upstate New York. Structured under the EB-5 programme within a Rural Targeted Employment Area, the project offers a reduced 800,000-dollar minimum investment with priority processing. The redevelopment includes a comprehensive property improvement plan designed to modernise accommodations, expand amenities, and strengthen the resort’s position as a year-round destination, supported by projected job creation exceeding programme requirements. Learn more at www.fayeb5invest.com .

About FAY Investment Group

FAY Investment Group is a global investment platform primarily focused on acquisition, management and development of Real Estate and Hospitality assets. Founded in 2015, the Group combines corporate finance expertise with hands-on operational capabilities to identify, reposition, and scale high-potential assets. With experience across transactions exceeding several billion dollars and oversight of significant hospitality portfolios, FAY operates with a disciplined, research-driven approach aimed at delivering sustainable, risk-adjusted returns. For more information visit www.fayinvestment.com .

Conatct Details:

Website: https://www.fayinvestment.com/

Email: info@fayinvestment.com

SOURCE: FAY Investment

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