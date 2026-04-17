MERXWIRE Expands Art Media Influence and Becomes International Art Fair Partner

According to a report by The Business Research Company, the global art market is valued at USD 552.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 739.9 billion by 2030, with digitalization emerging as one of the key market trends. As the art market moves toward globalization and digital transformation, digital platform exposure has become a critical factor in the success of art events. MERXWIRE has established its presence in the art sector by integrating media resources and social media advertising, becoming a partner for numerous international exhibitions and art institutions.

MERXWIRE served as a media partner for the international art fair Art Paris in 2025 and 2026. (Photo via MERXWIRE)

MERXWIRE’s editorial and media team provides cross-border press release distribution services for numerous global art exhibitions and institutions, integrating social media advertising to expand content reach. In terms of international partnerships, MERXWIRE has served in recent years as a media partner for several leading art fairs, including Art Paris 2025, Art Paris 2026, and World Art Dubai 2026. These exhibitions bring together artists and galleries from around the world. Through MERXWIRE’s media distribution network and promotional resources, event information is exposed across multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific and Latin America, further enhancing the international visibility of both the fairs and participating exhibitors.

In addition to major international exhibitions, MERXWIRE has also established long-term partnerships with multiple art institutions, serving as a designated press release distribution platform in the art public relations field. Its partners include Kasashima Gallery in Japan, the Taipei Chinese Painting Research Association, the Asian International Art Association, the Chinese Century Painting and Calligraphy Association, among others. These art organizations continue to build brand visibility across different markets while strengthening their connections with international collectors and audiences.

In practice, MERXWIRE focuses not only on content distribution but also extends to comprehensive digital communication planning. This includes press release writing, media distribution, and social media exposure across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), Threads, and TikTok, as well as improvements in search engine visibility. his forms a fully integrated marketing model that enables art events to rapidly expand their impact while sustaining long-term exposure.

On the other hand, MERXWIRE also addresses communication challenges faced by artists in promoting their work through multilingual services. This enables art to transcend geographical boundaries and reach audiences and collector groups from different cultural backgrounds. “As Asian art continues to gain prominence on the international stage, the importance of media dissemination has also increased.” By integrating digital marketing with international media resources, MERXWIRE builds an important bridge connecting the art industry with global audiences, creating broader and longer-lasting exposure opportunities for art events and creators.

Contacts:

Editorial Department: editor@merxwire.org

Advertising Department: ads@merxwire.org

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Website: https://merxwire.com/

SOURCE MERXWIRE

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