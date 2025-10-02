SocialPost.ai Accepted Into Microsoft for Startups Program, Receives $250,000 in Azure Credits

With $250,000 in Azure credits, SocialPost.ai advances its proprietary LLM and agentic platform purpose-built for social media.

SocialPost.ai, the AI-powered platform helping small businesses automate social media content creation and scheduling, today announced it has been accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program. As part of the program, SocialPost.ai will receive $250,000 in Azure credits – the maximum amount available – to accelerate product development and scale globally.

The Microsoft for Startups program supports high-potential companies by providing technical resources, cloud infrastructure, and access to Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. This collaboration will enable SocialPost.ai to leverage Microsoft Azure’s AI and machine learning services to deliver faster, more robust content creation tools to small businesses.

“Microsoft believes in SocialPost.ai’s vision to fundamentally change how social media is created and in the team’s ability to execute on that vision,” said Patrick Cook, Microsoft Startups Manager. “We’re excited to support SocialPost.ai with Azure credits and mentorship to help them scale to the next level.”

With the Azure credits, SocialPost.ai plans to enhance its proprietary AI models, build deeper integrations with social platforms, and offer enterprise-grade reliability to its growing base of business customers.

“Being accepted into the Microsoft for Startups program and receiving the top-tier Azure credits validates the work our team has put into SocialPost.ai,” said Gregory Scott Henson, Founder and CEO. “This partnership will turbocharge our ability to innovate and deliver game-changing tools to small business owners worldwide.”

For more information, visit https://SocialPost.ai

