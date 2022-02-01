Joseph Electronics Highlights Videosys Broadcast Camera Control at NAB 2024

A new Remote Control Panel for the MEDIAEDGE QDCAM high speed box camera will be on show, along with a host of new features for all Videosys camera control systems.

Joseph Electronics, US distributor for UK camera control specialist Videosys Broadcast, will be showing a range of Videosys camera control products at NAB 2024 (Booth C1708) – all of which are designed to speed up production workflows and make life easier for film and television crews.

Joseph Electronics will highlight Videosys Broadcast’s new Remote Control Panel (RCP) control system for the MEDIAEDGE QDCAM high-speed box camera, which will be on show in the USA for the first time. This groundbreaking product allows broadcasters to easily deploy the camera for 4K productions or high speed (x4) SloMo shots. The fibre-based plug and play system fits seamlessly into a standard equipment rack and uses intuitive software that automatically configures all the camera and ccu features for the user’s chosen format.

Colin Tomlin, Managing Director of Videosys Broadcast, says: “The MEDIAEDGE QDCAM is a popular camera because it delivers excellent image quality at a very affordable price. However, for broadcast, its one drawback was its complicated set-up system and awkwardly shaped boxes that were not weatherproof and didn’t fit standard equipment racks. By working closely with MEDIAEDGE, we have succeeded in creating a new RCP system and fibre implementation that resolves all these issues and brings the camera firmly into the broadcast domain.”

Among the many useful features offered by QDCAM are excellent image quality; remote camera/lens control using micro 4/3 lenses allowing access to the vast range of off the shelf lens options. Also, a Global Shutter CMOS Image Sensor allows for precise imagining without the distortion associated with rolling shutter devices. The QDCAM has an Optical Transmission system that utilises standard SMPTE fibre optic camera cables installed in many stadiums and other facilities frequently used for sports broadcasting.

Joesph Electronics will also be showing Videosys Broadcast’s flagship Epsilon 4K base station Camera Control Unit (CCU), which is specifically designed to simplify Radio Camera installation by offering a system that is conceptually similar to regular CCU systems supplied by the main camera manufactures.

This agnostic, all-in-one solution reduces set up time for operators and engineers by ensuring that multiple cameras are matched quickly and effectively, with minimum input from operators and vision mixers. Optional dual head operation is another key feature as this allows users to create two zones with the camera roaming seamlessly between them without the need to change settings. In addition, Epsilon boasts a seamless wireless workflow chain. Together with the AEON web interface, it delivers an unparalleled user experience and enables efficient wireless camera control and RF over fiber capabilities.

In addition to these products, Joseph Electronics will highlight many of the new features Videosys Broadcast has recently introduced for its camera control systems. These include TSL TallyMan protocol, which supports both tally and UMD data and is particularly useful for more complex camera setups or for remote production where equipment is often distributed over different areas, or even countries.

By incorporating the TSL Tallyman protocol into its IDU, Videosys moves tally signalling into the IP domain, thus eliminating the need for dedicated tally cabling, reducing clutter and increasing flexibility. Also beneficial is the dynamic naming of IDU camera channels using the UMD information from the TSL Tallyman protocol. New Videosys customers can access the feature immediately, while existing customers can add TallyMan control to their systems via a free software upgrade.

Other new features of note include remote control of the AEON-CC and STX-CC transmitters via the web GUI on the IDU and the Epsilon Radio Camera Systems. This innovation significantly expands Videosys’ remote control capabilities and ease of use. Users can remotely control key functions such as transmit frequencies from the comfort of their Master Control Room or Outside Broadcast van. With this feature, users can access status information directly from the transmitter on the IDU or Epsilon control panel and change features such as video link frequency and power output control remotely.

Finally, Videosys now also offers uni and bi-directional Ethernet control for Sony’s FX9 cameras. Due to is compact design and use of prime lenses, this camera has enjoyed widespread use in light entertainment and sport applications. This addition enables Videosys camera control users to realise full control of the FX9 in a radio-camera operational mode.

For more information please visit Joseph Electronics at NAB Booth C1708, or visit www.videosys.tv or www.josephelectronics.com.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics is dedicated to distributing superior quality products, service, and value to the broadcast and electronics service industry and has over 2,500 satisfied clients. It has built its reputation for excellence, expertise, and expediency through 70 years of dedication to innovative technology and superior service. Joseph Electronics is regarded as the most experienced HDTV distributor in the USA with over 100 different product lines, which provide everything customers need for advanced broadcast facilities such as mobile director’s studios and state-of-the-art HDTV trucks. www.josephelectronics.com.

About Videosys Broadcast Ltd:

Videosys Broadcast has been a supplier of quality camera control systems, RF links and camera backs to outside broadcast companies for 10 years. Always at the forefront of innovation and technology, the company has successfully partnered with leading technology companies including Hitachi, Panasonic, Ikegami, Grass Valley and DTC. These partnerships enable Videosys to deliver the latest technology requirements, regardless of camera supplier or format. www.videosys.tv