Evertz Leads Industry with Revolutionary Solutions in Satellite Ground Infrastructure Digitization

In a move that is comparable to the transition from SDI to IP, these advances will help the satellite and ground systems industry develop the network transport of digitized IF signals.

Evertz, a global leader in media and broadcast solutions, is proud to announce its groundbreaking advancements in revolutionizing satellite ground infrastructure that are poised to redefine workflows and enhance efficiency for broadcast and media professionals worldwide.

As a member of the Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) that aims to advance interoperability in satellite and ground systems networks, Evertz is working with DIFI partners to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard. By advancing the scope, use, testing and certification of this standard, DIFI aims to accelerate industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF and develop the network transport of digitized IF signals.

This transition, which has the potential to revolutionize current business structures, marks a significant industry shift comparable to the transition from SDI to IP, an area where Evertz has demonstrated leadership and expertise.

By leveraging this expertise, Evertz is now playing a pivotal role in advancing DIFI and ensuring a smooth transition for those ready to embrace this new era of satellite signal processing. This leadership role was highlighted during the first DIFI Plugfest event held in Colorado Springs in September 2023, during which Evertz collaborated closely with industry peers and stakeholders to refine and enhance the standard. Evertz underscored its dedication to driving industry-wide innovation by providing the RF and IP routing infrastructure necessary for seamless signal routing and distribution among various vendors. This enabled the Plugfest to test 111 different combinations of vendor equipment in a remarkably short time.

At NAB 2024, Evertz will showcase its cutting edge digital IF conversion and processing technology that is setting new standards for the industry. Highlighting the modular and hot-swappable 7880RFIP platform, Evertz offers up to 28 bi-directional conversions in a 3RU frame, or up to 8 bi-directional conversions in a compact 1 RU frame. A groundbreaking debut includes the capability to digitize up to 1GHz of instantaneous IF bandwidth per channel, a significant advancement in spectrum management. The digitized IF is transported over WAN networks using IP. This removes the distance limitations experienced by customers using dark fiber and creates new workflows and approaches for the RF industry for satellite dish farms placement.

Additionally, Evertz presents its innovative 670WSP channelizer, empowering operators with flexible spectrum management to significantly reduce IP bandwidth requirements, fostering dynamic workflows. Complementing these advances, Evertz will highlight the integration with its MAGNUM-OS orchestration system, streamlining the integration of complex digital IF or hybrid workflows, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in satellite ground infrastructure digitization.

“Evertz is proud to lead the industry in developing transformative solutions for satellite ground infrastructure digitization,” said Zakaria Alhaddad, Senior RF Product Manager at Evertz. “Our innovative approach not only empowers broadcasters with unparalleled flexibility and efficiency but also reinforces our commitment to advancing industry standards such as DIFI. We look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts with partners and stakeholders to shape the future of media and entertainment technology.”

For more information on Evertz’s range of RF products, please visit NAB South Upper Hall at stand 2027 or visit www.evertz.com.

DIFI Plugfest news: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/september-plugfest-provided-first-test-134200210.html

Joining DIFI Consortium: https://dificonsortium.org/digital-interoperability-standards-for-space-networks-accelerate-as-six-new-members-join-the-digital-if-interoperability-consortium-difi/

-ends-

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com