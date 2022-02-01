Jon Peddie Research: Arm’s IPO—background and possibilities

Predictions, potentials, and pitfalls

TIBURON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jon Peddie Research (JPR), the leader for in-depth research in the field of computer graphics, has published a new report ahead of the Arm (initial public offering) IPO. The ‘live’ report will be updated as the IPO progresses.





Arm has traveled a rocky road since being acquired by Softbank. Its sales have grown modestly, and it has severely reduced its headcount. It has spun off its Chinese operations and set up a potential competitor, raised its prices in a soft market, and sued one of its biggest customers—how does that make Arm worth $50+ billion?

Foundational investors who use its products don’t care—they want a strategy for growth.

In Jon Peddie Research’s new report, written in conjunction with semiconductor IP expert David Harold, readers will learn what the facts are, what the pitfalls may be, who may disrupt, and the most likely strategic developments in: product, including a new silicon venture; pricing, designed to achieve a higher share of market value; attitude to China and the ongoing risk around Arm’s biggest customer; and more.

Dr. Jon Peddie, president of JPR, noted, “Customers report they believe they can work their way through the new licensing arrangements Arm is going to impose, but are having trouble understanding why they should pay 40% more just so Arm looks good to Wall Street. Arm doesn’t have a plan for organic growth and is trying to squeeze more out of its existing customer base. That will only work as long as they hold a monopoly position, which can’t be forever, and maybe not much longer.”

Companies discussed in the report include:

Alphabet Arm Apple Alphatecture Arm China Broadcom Cerebras MediaTek Rain AI China Investment Mercedes-Benz Red Semiconductor Corporation Meta Renesas Cruise LLC Mindgrove SambaNova Google Mistral AI Shum Yip Group Graphcore Modular Silk Road Fund HiSilicon Mythic Sima.ai Hopu Nvidia SMIC Hou An Innovation Fund NXP Softbank Huawei OmniML Synopsys Imagination Technologies Qyber Temasek Holdings

The above information and more can be found in the new Arm IPO report, which covers:

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 2 Introduction 3 Arm’s Key Challenges — at the Edge and in the datacenter 3.1 The Edge 3.2 The Datacenter 4 To GPU or not to GPU, and the still-unfolding story of Arm China 4.1 Where is Arm’s GPU in the datacenter? 4.2 The Elephant we promised—Arm China 5 How to sell an IP company 5.1 In retrospect we think differently. 5.2 The new direct engagement model 5.3 Arm getting into chips 6 Summary 7 Index 8 Footnotes

A total of 95,500,000 American depositary shares (ADSs) are being offered by the selling shareholder, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp., in the IPO. Arm expects the selling shareholder to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 7,000,000 ADSs to cover over-allotments, if any, for 30 days after the date of the final prospectus. The IPO price per ADS is estimated to be between $47.00 and $51.00. Arm has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ARM”.

Also, as a special bonus, if purchased on or before October 30, customers will receive a free post IPO update to the report.

JPR also publishes reports on the GPU market, the DCC market, and PC gaming hardware market, the latter of which covers the total market, including systems and accessories, and looks at 31 countries.

Pricing and availability

JPR’s Arm IPO Report is available now, and a single digital issue sells for $650.

Click here to view the executive summary, table of contents, and more about this significant report or to download it now. For more information, call (415) 435-9368 or visit the Jon Peddie Research website at www.jonpeddie.com.

Contact Robert Dow at JPR ([email protected]) for a free sample of TechWatch.

About Jon Peddie Research

Jon Peddie Research has been active in the graphics and multimedia fields for more than 30 years. JPR is a technically oriented multimedia and graphics research and consulting firm. Based in Tiburon, California, JPR provides consulting, research, and other specialized services to technology companies in various fields, including graphics development, multimedia for professional applications and consumer electronics, high-end computing, and Internet-access product development. JPR’s Market Watch is a quarterly report focused on PC graphics controllers’ market activity for notebook and desktop computing.

JPR’s Market Watch is a trademark of Jon Peddie Research. All other trade names and trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Jon Peddie, Jon Peddie Research



(415) 435-9368



[email protected]

Robert Dow, Jon Peddie Research



(415) 435-9368



[email protected]

Media Contact

Carol Warren, Antarra Communications



(714) 890-4500



[email protected]