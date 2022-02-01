Pacific Defense Selected for $900 Million US Air Force Architecture & Integration Directorate ID/IQ Contract

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#usairforce–Pacific Defense Strategies, a leading provider of Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and systems, has been selected for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Architecture and Integration Directorate (AFLCMC/XA) Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity Contract (MAC ID/IQ). The ID/IQ prime contract has a ceiling of $900,000,000. AFLCMC/XA established this ID/IQ contract to fulfill their goal of bringing multi-domain system capabilities and characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration, and rapid development that address Warfighter needs while launching high-confidence programs. Through this ID/IQ Pacific Defense is eligible to compete for Task Orders (TOs) in all categories of the ID/IQ contract.





“Pacific Defense is proud to be selected for this ID/IQ contract vehicle,” said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW/SIGINT and Autonomy at Pacific Defense. “Our company is a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards and system development, as well as advanced mission applications and solutions. We look forward to bringing our capabilities to bear on the USAF’s toughest challenges through this ID/IQ vehicle.”

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense is a leader in Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) solutions development. Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to US and International customers. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

