Join Us at the 2026 Texas Monthly BBQ Fest for a Fun and Barbecue-Filled Weekend in Lockhart

The annual celebration in the barbecue capital of Texas takes place November 7-8 and features the BBQ World’s Fair, the Top 50 Picnic, and the Taco Trail, which is back by popular demand.

Texas Monthly‘s award-winning BBQ Fest is back with another savory, two-day celebration of one of the state’s favorite culinary traditions. This year, the signature event also sees the return of the popular Taco Trail, a curated lineup of some of the best taquerias in Texas. The combined experiences offer festivalgoers a chance to enjoy two of the state’s most beloved cuisines over a flavor-filled weekend in the barbecue capital of Texas.

On Saturday, November 7, the BBQ World’s Fair kicks off at noon in downtown Lockhart. The free event will feature joints showcasing the diversity and signature styles found across Texas barbecue. Skilled pitmasters will also demonstrate their time-honored craft during live-cooking demos. At the celebrated Taco Trail, attendees will get a chance to enjoy delicious, handheld creations from a lineup of taquerias curated by Texas Monthly‘s two-time James Beard Award-winning taco editor, José R. Ralat. The fair will also have a curated vendor marketplace and live music for dancing and entertainment. Musical acts include DJ Island Time, Randeen, the Texases, the Weary Boys, and Shinyribs.

While tickets are not required to attend the BBQ World’s Fair, you can RSVP here to receive know-before-you-go information. The festival lasts until 6 p.m.

The celebration of delicious, smoked fare will continue at Lockhart City Park on Sunday, November 8, at the famed Top 50 Picnic. More than 35 joints from Texas Monthly‘s Top 50 BBQ list – including all of the top ten-will offer the public a taste of why they’re considered barbecue royalty. The Top 50 Picnic will also feature live music. VIP tickets have already sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for $140. Tickets for children aged six through twelve are $40, and kids five and under get in free. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Feeding Texas and its network of food banks across the state. Musical acts include Mixer Rogers, JD Clark, and Ellis Bullard.

Tickets to the Top 50 Picnic can be purchased here. The event lasts from 1 to 4 p.m., with VIP ticketholders receiving early entry at 12 p.m.

Texas Monthly thanks its 2026 sponsors Bud Light, City of Lockhart, Classic Cowboy, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, Deloitte, Devil’s Grin Gin, Freshfields, JuiceLand, La Vieille Ferme, Liquid Death, Mill Scale Metalworks, Perry Homes, Prasek’s Family Smokehouse, Republic Services, Resort Vacations, Rodeo Austin, Sanpellegrino, Santa Fe Spirits, Statewide Remodeling, Summer Club, Texas Pork Producers Association, True Texas BBQ, Turtlebox, Visit Cedar Park, and Yeti.

To stay updated on BBQ Fest news, subscribe to the Texas Monthly barbecue newsletter, follow the @tmbbqfest Instagram account, like the BBQ Fest Facebook page, or follow Texas Monthly‘s barbecue editor, Daniel Vaughn, on X and Instagram: @BBQsnob.

Media contact:

press@texasmonthly.com

SOURCE: Texas Monthly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire