Official Cannabis resource reviews Gelato #33, Gelato #41 and 1,792 historical flower tests reported under the Gelato name

Gelato, a hybrid cannabis strain bred around 2014 by Mr. Sherbinski with Jigga and the Cookie Fam in San Francisco, is a family of numbered cuts with Gelato #33 (“Larry Bird”) and Gelato #41 (“Bacio”) among the best known, according to the Gelato strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc.

The guide cautions that Gelato is not the same strain as Lemon Cherry Gelato, Black Cherry Gelato or Gelato Cake.

Numbered Cuts and Reported Lineage

Gelato’s parents are Sunset Sherbert and Thin Mint GSC, though some accounts list plain Girl Scout Cookies instead of Thin Mint.

The numbered cuts are an important part of the Gelato name. Gelato #33 and Gelato #41 are among the best known, with Gelato #41 also associated with the name Bacio.

Because different cuts, seed lines and related strains may carry Gelato terminology, the guide distinguishes the original Gelato family from separately named strains rather than assuming that every product using “Gelato” represents identical genetics.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Gelato Name

The guide’s Gelato lab test summary shows a median total THC of 21.58% across 1,792 state lab tests of the strain’s flower, with the middle half of results ranging from 18.91% to 24.70%.

CBD is negligible in Gelato, with only 3 of 1,088 tests that reported CBD reaching 1%.

The top terpenes in Gelato by median weight are:

β-caryophyllene: 0.44%

0.44% Limonene: 0.30%

0.30% α-humulene: 0.15%

These figures are historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every sample reported as Gelato shared identical genetics, and they should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current Gelato product or seed line.

Flavor, Effects and Flowering References

Leafly describes Gelato’s flavor profile as sweet, flowery and peppery, while its effects are tagged as relaxed, aroused and euphoric.

These descriptions reflect user and source reports and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of an individual consumer’s experience.

Barney’s Farm offers a seed version of Gelato with a reported flowering time of 65-70 days.

By bringing together lineage records, numbered-cut distinctions, historical laboratory observations and source descriptions, the guide is intended to give readers a clearer view of what is documented under the Gelato name and where differences between sources or individual products may remain.

The full Gelato strain guide is available at:

https://gelatostrain.com

Historical lab-data summary:

https://gelatostrain.com/potency

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent network of strain guides that identifies a collection of 50 numbered cannabis strains, with sources shown on each page. The network describes itself as having 42 characters or worlds and no paid coverage.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@gelatostrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: gelatostrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire