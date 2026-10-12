Forman Mills Opens New Store in Cheektowaga: New Jobs, Huge Energy & Big Savings

Cheektowaga is getting bigger style and even bigger savings.

Grand Opening: Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Location: 800 Thruway Plaza, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Thruway Shopping Center

Forman Mills, the nationally recognized off-price retailer known for designer fashion at unbeatable prices, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Cheektowaga. The store will officially open its doors on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the Thruway Shopping Center.

The grand opening weekend celebration will feature a high-energy atmosphere with music, food, giveaways, and incredible deals for the entire family. The first 100 adults in line on Thursday will receive a FREE gift card, making it a must-attend event for savvy shoppers.

Customers can expect savings of up to 80% off regular department store prices across a wide assortment of categories including:

Men’s, women’s, and children’s fashion

School uniforms, backpacks and supplies

Footwear and accessories

Toys and licensed character merchandise

Health and beauty essentials

Home goods and more

Nationally recognized brands available in-store include Adidas, Von Dutch, Dove, True Religion, Reebok, Barbie, Fisher-Price, PUMA and more. And brand names that cannot be advertised in advance help to keep the prices low.

“This isn’t just about retail,” said Sam Dushey, CEO of Forman Mills. “We’re proud to invest in the Cheektowaga community by creating local jobs and delivering affordable fashion and essentials to hardworking families.”

The new Cheektowaga location is part of Forman Mills continued national expansion. The company currently operates 51 stores nationwide.

Each Forman Mills store ranges from 30,000 to more than 60,000 square feet, offering a dynamic shopping experience filled with unbeatable value across apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, and team sportswear.

About Forman Mills

Forman Mills is a national off-price retailer offering designer and everyday fashion for the entire family. Known for its “ridiculously low prices,” the company delivers brand-name merchandise at a fraction of traditional retail prices. For more information, visit FormanMills.com.

Desiree Atkins

datkins@formanmills.com

SOURCE: Forman Mills

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire