Adobe Launches Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator for Businesses to Activate AI Agents in Customer Experiences and Marketing Workflows

Adobe unveiled the Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, which enables businesses to build, manage, and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems.

A suite of ten purpose-built AI agents, built on Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, will augment the capabilities of marketing and creative teams to drive personalization at scale.

Adobe introduced Brand Concierge, a new application for brands to configure and manage AI agents, delivering personalized, immersive and conversational experiences for consumers.

Strategic partnerships with major companies including Acxiom, Amazon Web Services, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, RainFocus, SAP, ServiceNow and Workday aim to ensure seamless execution of use cases across various AI agents

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at Adobe Summit – the flagship digital experience conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) unveiled its strategy and product offerings for agentic AI. Innovating on the world’s most widely adopted marketing and customer experience platform, Adobe Experience Platform (AEP), Adobe has built-in agentic functionality that makes it easy for marketers to use purpose-built AI agents for optimizing websites, handling repetitive content production tasks such as resizing, refining target audiences, creating and optimizing channel experiments and scaling content and digital media production. Adobe also unveiled Brand Concierge, the first brand-centric agentic app that will represent the evolution of transactional chatbots and web-based agents to richer, brand-centered agent experiences that draw on a company’s unique brand attributes and customer data—creating a brand concierge experience personalized for every customer.









Each year, over one trillion experiences are being activated through AEP, enabling leading companies to connect real-time data across their entire organization and deliver standout customer experiences. AEP is the ideal experience platform to drive the next wave of AI agents. Adobe’s latest AI innovations will reshape how businesses connect with customers and the daily work of marketers tasked with delivering and orchestrating impactful customer experiences. These offerings are powered by Adobe’s AI Platform, which unites AI agents and models across Adobe. This includes AI agents from third-party ecosystems, commercially safe Firefly models and secure third-party models, and first-party data insights – infused into Adobe applications. This comes to life in AEP, which brings together customer experience data, CX language models and AI Agent orchestration. Adobe is unifying marketing and creativity through its AI platform to deliver personalized experiences at scale.

“Adobe has a long history of working closely with CMOs, CIOs and their organizations to drive impactful customer experiences that are anchored in reliable and real-time experience insights,” said Anjul Bhambhri, senior vice president of engineering, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Agentic AI is a major leap forward that will accelerate workplace transformation. Adobe’s latest innovations will drive productivity gains for practitioners to free up time for creative ideation, while unlocking capacity for marketers to scale personalization through purpose-built AI agents.”

AEP Agent Orchestrator is rooted in a deep, semantic understanding of enterprise data, content and customer journeys through Adobe Experience Cloud—relied upon by leading brands to power digital business and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This enables agentic AI solutions that are purpose-built for businesses to deliver targeted and immersive experiences, with data governance and regulatory compliance built in. New innovations announced by Adobe today include:

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator and purpose-built AI agents

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator enables businesses to build, manage and orchestrate AI agents from Adobe and third-party ecosystems. With AEP as the foundation, agents are built with a deep understanding of customer data and content to enhance decision making, as well as support for multiagent collaboration, and decision science and language models that enable dynamic and adaptive reasoning. Brands can also shorten time to value, as AEP data is brought together under Experience Data Model schemas, which derives meaning from unrelated data and enables impactful customer experiences. Today, billions of audience profiles are managed and activated through AEP.

Adobe unveiled a suite of Experience Platform Agents to be leveraged directly within Adobe enterprise applications. Built on Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, these out-of-the-box AI agents increase the capacity of teams by enhancing category-leading applications such as Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics. Adobe Experience Platform Agents will augment the capabilities of marketing and creative teams to drive personalization at scale, and Adobe introduced ten AI Agents today including:

Account Qualification Agent supports enterprise business-to-business (B2B) objectives by evaluating and advancing new opportunities to build sales pipeline and engage key members of a buying group.

supports enterprise business-to-business (B2B) objectives by evaluating and advancing new opportunities to build sales pipeline and engage key members of a buying group. Audience Agent analyzes cross-channel engagement data to create and optimize goal-based, high-value audience segments, which can then be activated for widescale personalization campaigns.

analyzes cross-channel engagement data to create and optimize goal-based, high-value audience segments, which can then be activated for widescale personalization campaigns. Content Production Agent helps marketers and creatives achieve scale by generating and assembling content based on a brief, while adhering to pre-defined brand guidelines.

helps marketers and creatives achieve scale by generating and assembling content based on a brief, while adhering to pre-defined brand guidelines. Data Insights Agent simplifies and expands the process of deriving insights from signals across an organization, enabling experience makers to visualize, forecast and remediate customer experience initiatives.

simplifies and expands the process of deriving insights from signals across an organization, enabling experience makers to visualize, forecast and remediate customer experience initiatives. Data Engineering Agent supports high-volume data management tasks such as data integration, cleansing and security, a complex operation as businesses continue to connect disparate data across their organization.

supports high-volume data management tasks such as data integration, cleansing and security, a complex operation as businesses continue to connect disparate data across their organization. Experimentation Agent enables teams responsible for personalization initiatives to hypothesize new ideas, simulate them, conduct impact analysis and seamlessly connect to applications where they can be turned into active experiments.

enables teams responsible for personalization initiatives to hypothesize new ideas, simulate them, conduct impact analysis and seamlessly connect to applications where they can be turned into active experiments. Journey Agent enables teams to efficiently orchestrate cross-channel experiences by driving tasks across customer journey ideation, analysis and optimization.

enables teams to efficiently orchestrate cross-channel experiences by driving tasks across customer journey ideation, analysis and optimization. Product Advisor Agent supports brand engagement and funnel advancement through product discovery and consideration experiences that are tailored to individual preferences and past purchases.

supports brand engagement and funnel advancement through product discovery and consideration experiences that are tailored to individual preferences and past purchases. Site Optimization Agent enables always-on support to drive performant brand websites by automatically detecting, recommending and fixing issues to boost customer engagement.

enables always-on support to drive performant brand websites by automatically detecting, recommending and fixing issues to boost customer engagement. Workflow Optimization Agent enables productivity gains and supports cross-team collaboration by monitoring the health of ongoing projects, streamlining approvals and accelerating workflows.

Adobe brand concierge for B2C and B2B businesses

A new generation of consumers are seeing value in having conversational experiences with their favorite brands. New insights from Adobe Analytics show a 1,200% increase in traffic to U.S. retail sites from generative AI sources (AI-powered chat services) in February 2025—and a 1,700% increase to travel sites—as consumers looked for purchase guidance, inspiration and available deals. Agentic AI ushers in a new era for how businesses and consumers interact, with AI agents that will be able to handle more complex tasks and make highly tailored recommendations. This can include everything from personalized trip planning in travel and hospitality, to helping shoppers find the perfect product or service in retail.

With Adobe Brand Concierge—a new AI-powered solution built on AEP Agent Orchestrator—businesses will be able to configure and manage AI agents that guide consumers from exploration to confident purchase decisions, using immersive and conversational experiences. This offering will be multimodal, supporting interactions across text, voice or images while delivering AI-driven, sensory-rich recommendations and comparisons. Leveraging comprehensive AEP insights, Adobe Experience Manager brand experiences and third-party sources, agents such as the Product Advisor Agent will be able to personalize experiences based on user context and brand preferences—anchored in trusted first-party data and brand content for reliability and compliance. As customers interact across a businesses’ digital properties, insights on sentiment, behavior and pain points will be captured in AEP, to inform and shape the overall customer experience.

Adobe Brand Concierge will be built to support use cases across both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) teams. B2B teams have unique challenges, and Brand Concierge will address this with Experience Platform agents such as the Account Qualification Agent, that will operate in sync with sales and marketing teams. For instance, on a brand website, the Brand Concierge will go beyond providing general product information to delivering tailored content based on the existing account relationship, while handling tasks such as booking follow-up meetings. These capabilities will optimize the sales cycle by generating more leads and boosting conversion through more precise personalization.

AI agent partner ecosystem

As teams embrace agentic AI to augment their daily work and drive better results, interoperability amongst AI agents in different ecosystems is critical. Across the applications that marketers lean on to deliver great customer experiences, AI agents must work together effectively and not disrupt the flow of work.

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator equips businesses with tools to drive multi-agent collaboration, extending the value of agentic AI across more workflows, with customization capabilities that address specific needs. This includes new and continued strategic partnerships with Acxiom, Amazon Web Services, Genesys, IBM, Microsoft, RainFocus, SAP, ServiceNow and Workday—to enable seamless execution of use cases across agents for customer service, enterprise resource planning, human resources, collaboration and productivity, and data management. Adobe also announced expanded agency and system integrator partnerships with Accenture, Deloitte Digital, EY and IBM to drive customization across industries and use cases.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through personalized digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including those related to Adobe’s new, enhanced or future product capabilities, innovations and offerings and the expected benefits to Adobe. Each of the forward-looking statements we make in this press release involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Such risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to matters beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure to innovate effectively and meet customer needs; issues relating to development and use of AI; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of investments or acquisitions; failure to compete effectively; damage to our reputation or brands; service interruptions or failures in information technology systems by us or third parties; security incidents; failure to effectively develop, manage and maintain critical third-party business relationships; risks associated with being a multinational corporation and adverse macroeconomic conditions; failure to recruit and retain key personnel; complex sales cycles; changes in, and compliance with, global laws and regulations, including those related to information security and privacy; failure to protect our intellectual property; litigation, regulatory inquiries and intellectual property infringement claims; changes in tax regulations; complex government procurement processes; risks related to fluctuations in or the timing of revenue recognition from our subscription offerings; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; impairment charges; our existing and future debt obligations; catastrophic events; and fluctuations in our stock price. Further information on these and other factors are discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Adobe’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Adobe’s most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The risks described in this press release and in Adobe’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission should be carefully reviewed. Adobe undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Public relations contact

Kevin Fu

Adobe

kfu@adobe.com