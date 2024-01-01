JetBlue Celebrates Dominican Pride with ‘RD Orgullo que Eleva’ Campaign and First Livery Designed by Dominican Artists

JetBlue partners with three Dominican artists to design livery; voting is open now through February 1

The selected design will be revealed in February and unveiled this spring

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU), the largest carrier serving the Dominican Republic, today announced the launch of RD Orgullo que Eleva (DR Pride That Lifts), a campaign inviting customers to vote on the design of its first-ever aircraft livery inspired by the Dominican Republic. Created in collaboration with three Dominican artists, the initiative celebrates the country’s rich cultural identity and JetBlue’s more than two decades of connection and service there.









Drawing inspiration from national folklore, color, music, and cultural pride, the artists translated Dominican heritage into custom aircraft designs. Starting today through February 11, customers and fans can vote for their favorite. The selected livery will be revealed in February and featured on a JetBlue Airbus A320 later this spring.

“As the largest airline serving the Dominican Republic, we’re proud to introduce JetBlue’s first livery dedicated to the country, which will showcase the work of a local artist and be chosen by the community,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “This initiative honors the country’s vibrant culture and creative talent, while reflecting the strong bond we’ve built there for more than twenty years. This aircraft will serve as a flying symbol of Dominican pride and an invitation to explore the country we’re proud to serve.”

“As a proud Dominican American, I know how deeply our culture, creativity, and spirit run through every corner of our community,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat. “This aircraft design campaign is a wonderful opportunity for the Dominican public to celebrate our artistic heritage and vibrancy of our culture. I encourage all Dominicans, here in the United States and in the Dominican Republic, to participate in this new campaign and help choose the design that truly reflects our pride, identity, and unity.”

To vote and learn more about the artists, visit VotaJetBlueRD.com.

Dominican pride by Dominican artists



For its first Dominican Republic-inspired livery, JetBlue partnered with talented and renowned Dominican artists, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local talent and celebrating the country’s culture, traditions, and spirit. Each artist was compensated for their creative work, and while all three designs capture Dominican identity, one will be selected to take to the skies.

Willy Gómez: An art director, illustrator, and muralist with more than two decades of experience, Gómez’s work blends Neo-traditional and Art Nouveau influences while celebrating Latin culture. His bold, colorful design highlights music, nature, and coastal life.

Los Plebeyos: This Dominican design collective is known for its bold graphics and contemporary social lens. Their design draws from everyday Dominican life and folklore, incorporating playful illustrations of food, music, and family.

Lena Tokens: An internationally recognized illustrator, Tokens is known for blending surrealism, nature, and vibrant color. Her design incorporates the colors of the Dominican flag and features two people, representing the country’s traditions, creativity, and rhythm.

More than 20 years of commitment to the Dominican Republic



JetBlue has served the Dominican Republic for nearly 22 years, beginning with Santiago as its first international destination. Today, the airline offers more seats between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic than any other carrier, operating from Santiago, Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, and Punta Cana. This spring, JetBlue expects to average more than 30 daily departures, making travel easier for leisure, business, and family connections.

Beyond air service, JetBlue supports communities across the country through volunteerism, charitable partnerships, and JetBlue Foundation grants, including a five-year partnership with the Mariposa DR Foundation to expand educational opportunities for girls. As part of its long-standing partnership with the DREAM Project, JetBlue most recently supported book fairs held in El Mamón and La Unión last year, aimed at promoting early childhood literacy.

JetBlue continues to expand its network in the Dominican Republic, recently relaunching service between Fort Lauderdale and Santiago and introducing new service between Tampa and Punta Cana, strengthening connections with Florida.

Through continued growth, community investment, and cultural celebration, JetBlue remains committed to the Dominican Republic and its long-term success.

About JetBlue



JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

Terms apply. Cast your vote: VotaJetBlueRD.com- one vote maximum per person through February 1, 2026.

Contacts

JetBlue Corporate Communications

+1.718.709.3089



corpcomm@jetblue.com