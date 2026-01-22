John Galt Solutions Announces Bi-annual Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders Recipient: Rachael Kim of Michigan State University

John Galt Solutions, the fastest way to achieve more value from the supply chain, is pleased to announce Rachael Kim as the recipient of its biannual John Galt Solutions Scholarship. Rachael is an undergraduate student at Michigan State University majoring in Supply Chain Management with a minor in Information Technology.

Established in 2019, the John Galt Solutions Scholarship is awarded twice each year to exceptional students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership potential, and a strong commitment to advancing the supply chain profession. The $10,000 scholarship reflects the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting and developing the next generation of supply chain leaders and innovators.

Following a record-breaking number of applications and a rigorous selection process, the John Galt Solutions scholarship committee selected Rachael for her outstanding academic achievements, passion for supply chain, and strong commitment to making a positive impact on the industry.

In response to receiving the scholarship, Rachael said:

“I am truly grateful for this opportunity and honored to have been selected for the John Galt Supply Chain Scholarship. This support reaffirms my decision to pursue a major in supply chain where I will dedicate myself to make systems work better for people. Receiving this scholarship opens new opportunities for me to create meaningful impact while also providing my family with financial relief.”

With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and industry excellence, John Galt Solutions continues to invest in the future of supply chain by fostering young talent.

“Rachael exemplifies the talent and drive that will shape the future of supply chain,” said Anne Omrod, Founder and CEO of John Galt Solutions. “Like the many outstanding students we have proudly supported through this scholarship program over the years, she represents the next generation of leaders who will bring innovation, resilience, and positive change. We are honored to support her journey and look forward to seeing the impact she will make.”

The team at John Galt Solutions extends its sincere congratulations to Rachael Kim on this outstanding achievement and wishes her continued success!

