Pixee Medical accelerates U.S. growth with appointment of Pierre Couture as Vice President of Marketing

BESANÇON, France, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Pixee Medical, a pioneer in Augmented Reality (AR) navigation for orthopedic surgery, today is pleased to announce and welcome Pierre Couture as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing.

Pixee Medical is accelerating its commercial deployment in the United States to meet the growing demand from orthopedic surgeons nationwide. To support this momentum, the company has strengthened its leadership team through this strategic appointment and announced plans to recruit additional employees in 2026 across commercial and operations functions in the U.S.

Pierre Couture has recently joined the company to lead Pixee Medical’s global marketing strategy. His primary focus will be driving surgeon adoption and market education, positioning augmented reality navigation as the new standard in orthopedic surgery. Pierre will work closely with surgical teams to accelerate market penetration and establish Pixee Medical as the category leader.

“The Orthopedic market is evolving rapidly, creating a clear demand for an efficient guidance solution for total knee replacement, especially in the ASC setting. Pixee’s augmented reality solution offers the perfect combination of efficiency, ease of use and accuracy. After seeing a demonstration of the latest system, I am convinced that the future looks bright for Pixee,” said Pierre Couture, VP of Marketing of Pixee Medical.

With over 20 years of experience in computer-assisted orthopedic surgery at Zimmer Biomet, he has built deep expertise across robotics, navigation, and advanced product development. Most recently, he led the development of the ROSA® Knee robotic platform and played a pivotal role in the successful introduction and adoption of robotic surgery in the U.S. market.

“Pierre’s track record speaks for itself; he knows how to take cutting-edge innovation and make it the new standard of care. As augmented reality navigation emerges as the natural evolution beyond robotics, his leadership will be instrumental in accelerating adoption and making Pixee Medical’s technology an essential tool in every orthopedic practice,” said Sébastien Henry, CEO of Pixee Medical.

Pixee Medical will exhibit at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting, from March 3rd to 5th, 2026, at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Pierre and the team will welcome attendees at booth #639 and invite them to experience and try the new generation of Pixee Medical’s augmented reality solution, designed to bring surgical navigation to the next level.

About Pixee Medical

Pixee Medical develops augmented reality solutions for implant placement that offer orthopedic surgeons cutting-edge and clinically proven tools for precise and efficient surgery. Its first generation of products has already been used in over 10,000 procedures in more than 20 countries, demonstrating its positive impact on surgical practices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pixee-medical.com

Media Contact: Amy Roberts, aroberts@knbcomm.com

