Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group Helps Edmonton Buyers with Alberta’s 2025 Housing Strategy

Jason Scott, a premier mortgage broker in Edmonton, AB, guides homebuyers through Alberta’s expanded Affordable Housing Strategy to secure affordable mortgages in 2025.

Alberta’s Affordable Housing Strategy, expanded in 2025, funds 3,000 new affordable homes, including in Edmonton, to tackle housing shortages. Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group – Edmonton Mortgage Broker, a leading mortgage broker in Edmonton, AB, is empowering clients to seize this opportunity and secure competitive mortgages in the city’s evolving market.

Alberta’s Housing Strategy: More Homes for Edmonton

Expert Mortgage Solutions

Jason Scott excels in personalized financing. “This strategy opens doors for Edmonton families,” says Scott. As a mortgage broker in Edmonton, AB, he compares rates from top mortgage lenders to offer FHA, CMHC-insured, and conventional loans, ideal for new developments in Terwillegar or Clareview. His expertise ensures buyers benefit from Edmonton’s growing supply.

Why Act Now?

The strategy’s homes are in high demand, with Edmonton’s market seeing sales in 30 days. Jason Scott pairs this with Alberta First-Time Home Buyer programs for down payment aid. With rates at 3.99% in 2025, now is the time to buy or refinance in Edmonton’s vibrant neighborhoods.

Call to Action

About Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group – Edmonton Mortgage Broker

Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group – Edmonton Mortgage Broker, based in Edmonton, AB, is a premier mortgage broker serving the city and Alberta. Specializing in CMHC-insured, first-time buyer, and investment loans, Jason delivers personalized financing solutions. Learn more at edmontonmortgagebroker.com

