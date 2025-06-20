Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group Helps Edmonton Buyers with Alberta’s 2025 Housing Strategy

Jason Scott, a premier mortgage broker in Edmonton, AB, guides homebuyers through Alberta’s expanded Affordable Housing Strategy to secure affordable mortgages in 2025.
Alberta’s Affordable Housing Strategy, expanded in 2025, funds 3,000 new affordable homes, including in Edmonton, to tackle housing shortages. Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group – Edmonton Mortgage Broker, a leading mortgage broker
in Edmonton, AB, is empowering clients to seize this opportunity and secure competitive mortgages in the city’s evolving market.
Alberta’s Housing Strategy: More Homes for Edmonton
The strategy, announced by Alberta’s Ministry of Housing
, targets low- and moderate-income buyers with homes priced below Edmonton’s $450,000 median in 2025, per the Edmonton Real Estate Board
(Government of Alberta, 2025). Jason Scott helps clients navigate this initiative to buy affordable homes near West Edmonton Mall or the River Valley.
Expert Mortgage Solutions
Jason Scott excels in personalized financing. “This strategy opens doors for Edmonton families,” says Scott. As a mortgage broker in Edmonton, AB, he compares rates from top mortgage lenders to offer FHA, CMHC-insured, and conventional loans, ideal for new developments in Terwillegar or Clareview. His expertise ensures buyers benefit from Edmonton’s growing supply.
Why Act Now?
The strategy’s homes are in high demand, with Edmonton’s market seeing sales in 30 days. Jason Scott pairs this with Alberta First-Time Home Buyer programs
for down payment aid. With rates at 3.99% in 2025, now is the time to buy or refinance in Edmonton’s vibrant neighborhoods.
Call to Action
Ready to own an affordable Edmonton home? Contact Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group to explore Alberta’s housing strategy and secure your mortgage. Visit our Google Business Profile to connect today.
About Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group – Edmonton Mortgage Broker
Jason Scott – TMG The Mortgage Group – Edmonton Mortgage Broker, based in Edmonton, AB, is a premier mortgage broker
serving the city and Alberta. Specializing in CMHC-insured, first-time buyer, and investment loans, Jason delivers personalized financing solutions. Learn more at edmontonmortgagebroker.com
.
