PurchRock Deepens Community Roots With Youth Hockey Sponsorships and 3ICE Partnership

PurchRock, a family-owned cash home buyer serving all of Connecticut, is reinforcing its commitment to the community through a series of hockey sponsorships and partnerships.

The real estate investment firm – known for helping homeowners in cities like Torrington, New Haven, Norwich, Waterbury, and Bridgeport sell their houses fast for cash – today announced new and ongoing initiatives to give back to local youth sports programs while also teaming up with a national professional hockey league.

PurchRock’s founders and team members have deep roots in Connecticut’s sports community. All the company’s owners and most of its staff grew up playing sports, especially hockey, with many competing at NCAA Division I programs in the region. “Hockey taught us teamwork, discipline, and perseverance,” said Adam Devine, Partner at PurchRock, “and those lessons fuel our desire to pay it forward in our communities.” This passion has translated into tangible support for local teams: over the past few years, PurchRock has become a familiar name around Connecticut ice rinks by sponsoring multiple youth and high school hockey programs.

PurchRock’s recent youth hockey sponsorships include: Hamden High School Green Dragons, Hamden Youth Hockey Association (HYHA) and Watertown-Pomperaug High School Hockey.

On a larger stage, PurchRock recently expanded its hockey involvement by partnering with 3ICE, the new three-on-three professional ice hockey league. 3ICE offers a fast-paced format inspired by overtime hockey and features Hall of Fame coaches and talented players in a high-octane summer tour. The league’s games are carried on major regional sports networks and replayed nationally on the NHL Network, bringing additional visibility to its sponsors. PurchRock’s logo now appears among the “Proud Partners of 3ICE” on the league’s website, alongside other hockey and business brands – a point of pride for the Connecticut-based company.

Through this partnership, PurchRock team members (including former pro players Bob Lachance, Tom Mele, and Dante Zapata) even traveled to 3ICE events in Fort Lauderdale to discuss career opportunities and the company’s growth in real estate. The collaboration with 3ICE reflects PurchRock’s broader mission of community engagement – connecting the worlds of hockey and real estate in inspiring ways.

PurchRock’s involvement in hockey doesn’t end at sponsorships and partnerships. The company’s team is also helping bridge the gap between sports and business through a unique media project. “Pucks to Properties” is a real estate-focused podcast featuring guests who have successfully transitioned from hockey into the real estate industry. Co-hosted by PurchRock’s own Bob Lachance and Tom Mele – both former professional hockey players turned real estate entrepreneurs – the podcast celebrates life after hanging up the skates. It serves as a platform to share stories of leadership, teamwork, and perseverance from the rink that carry over into real estate success.

By intertwining hockey with its business, PurchRock reinforces its identity as not just a home-buying company, but a community-minded team that values relationships, mentorship, and giving back.

