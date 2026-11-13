Jason Voorhees Heads Back to Theaters in Historic 13th Feature Film

Legendary Friday the 13th Director Steve Miner Returns to Helm the Slasher Icon’s Long-Awaited Big Screen Comeback

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jason Voorhees is returning to the big screen. Horror, Inc., under the leadership of the Barsamian family, today announced a new feature film slated for a global theatrical release in 2027. Returning to the franchise’s independent roots, the film is financed and produced by the Barsamians. CatchLight Studios is named as the production partner, with Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS) securing North America distribution rights, including theatrical.

Arriving as the 13th feature film centered on the hockey-masked killer, this fresh entry welcomes a new generation of horror fans into the Jason Universe while delivering the practical kills and terror longtime Friday the 13th fans crave. To bring this long-awaited release to the big screen, the producers tapped legacy franchise director Steve Miner–who first put the machete in Jason’s hands in Friday the 13th Part II and introduced the legendary hockey mask in Friday the 13th Part III–to direct the 2027 film from a script penned by emerging screenwriter David Fliegel.

“For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen,” said Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc. “Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” said Miner. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

“Jason is one of the most recognizable figures in cinema history,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cineverse. “We have a proven track record of empowering uncompromising genre filmmaking and connecting it directly with passionate audiences, and are honored to be a part of bringing Jason back to theaters where he belongs.”

“Bringing an icon like Jason back to the screen requires dedication to craft and a deep respect for the fandom,” said Jeanette Volturno, Co-Founder of Catchlight Studios. “We’re excited to collaborate with Steve and Robbie to create a practically-shot film that is relentless, cinematic and terrifying.”

For more than 45 years, the billion-dollar Friday the 13th franchise has remained a defining force in global pop culture and genre filmmaking, known for its classic scares, iconic kills, and multi-generational fan base that sets the standard for horror. The 13th film anchors the expanding Jason Universe that includes television (Crystal Lake), AAA gaming integrations (Call of Duty, Fortnite, Dead by Daylight, Friday the 13th: The Game), immersive experiences (Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Six Flags, Thirteenth Floor), and a robust merchandise portfolio.

Miner is represented by David Gersh of The Gersh Agency. Fliegel is represented by Sukee Chew at Hopscotch Pictures and Ethan Neale at Paradigm.

About Horror, Inc.

Horror, Inc., the creators of the Friday the 13th franchise, launched the Jason Universe in 2024 to usher in an era of expansion. Under the decades-long leadership of the Barsamian family, Horror, Inc. is currently developing a slate of new projects including the A24 prequel series “Crystal Lake” on Peacock (US), Crave (CAN), Sky (UK) and Stan (AUS). Friday the 13th premiered in theaters May 9, 1980, and went on to spawn 11 additional films, along with a television series, video games, comic books, collectibles, apparel and more over the next four decades. As Jason became a household name, the franchise evolved into one of the most prolific and successful horror franchises of all time. For the latest news and information on upcoming launches, follow @JasonUniverse13 on social media and visit JasonUniverse.com.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill, and the 20th anniversary release of Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece Pan’s Labyrinth. On Cineverse’s upcoming slate are the return of Jason Voorhees to theatres in the horror icon’s 13th feature film, the third installment of Wolf Creek, a big screen adaptation of hit podcast Mayfair Watchers Society from Trevor Henderson (Siren Head, Cartoon Cat), and the company’s first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About CatchLight Studios

CatchLight Studios is an independent film and television company founded by Jeanette Volturno, Marcei Brown, Jason Clark, and Jessica Malanaphy, whose partners have produced more than 175 films across four decades. CatchLight most recently produced GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE: THE MOVIE (Universal/DreamWorks), starring Kristen Wiig and Gloria Estefan; HERETIC (A24), from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods with Stacey Sher, starring Hugh Grant; and Tim Story’s THE BLACKENING (Lionsgate/MRC), a Toronto International Film Festival official selection.

As the first hires at Blumhouse, Volturno and Malanaphy pioneered the low-cost, high-output model that launched global franchises including INSIDIOUS, THE PURGE, and PARANORMAL ACTIVITY, championing filmmakers such as James Wan, Scott Derrickson, and Jordan Peele. Brown brings Oscar-caliber production pedigree as a co-producer of Jordan Peele’s cultural landmark GET OUT. Clark is an award-winning producer whose film and television credits include 42, ACT OF VALOR, the record-breaking TED franchise, COSMOS, and THE ORVILLE. He also helped pioneer modern CG storytelling with STUART LITTLE, architected DreamWorks’ 3D pipeline, and spent a decade as President of Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door.

CONTACTS:

42West for the new movie:

teamjason@42west.com

42West for Horror Inc.:

horrorinc@42west.com

The Lippin Group for Cineverse:

cineverse@lippingroup.com

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SOURCE Cineverse Corp.